There is tension and anxiety among students and parents as state and federal universities introduced new tuition fees

Some parents feared that the outrageous increment in tuition fees will force many students to drop out of school

They call on the President Bola Tinubu led-federal government to review the hike in fees to stop the massive withdrawal of students

The continuous increment in tuition fees at both state and federal universities across the country has created tension and anxiety among students and parents.

The outrageous hike in fees is beginning to appear like a strong wave sweeping across different tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The recently signed Students Loan Act by President Bola Tinubu is considered to be the reason for the upward review of tuition fees, Daily Trust reported.

Nearly 300 per cent increment of tuition fee in AAU Ekpoma

At the state-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, the increment was nearly 300 per cent in the school’s registration fees.

Based on the new increment, law students are now expected to pay as high as N741, 500 as against N185, 000 paid in the previous year while medical students were now expected to pay N638, 000 as against N216, 000.

The students, who stage a protest said the Edo state government had made it impossible for the indigent to go to school.

“What the management is telling us is that before a salary earner in Edo State could send his child to study law, he would have to work for 23 months before he can pay one level school fees for his child,” one of the protesters said.

Vice President of the Inter-campus Affairs, Vanessa Egheahie, said NANS would move its headquarters to AAU Ekpoma to enforce the reversal.

Many UNIMAID students were yet to resume due to the hike in fees

The situation is not any different at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in Borno state.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Malam Yusuf, a student of the chemistry department, said many of his classmates were yet to resume due to the hike in fees.

Yusuf said:

“It is sad that many of us couldn’t afford what the institution charges. In fact, I stopped calling some of my classmates because, what they always told me is mind boggling and you cannot help.”

Another student who wouldn’t want to be identified corroborated, said:

“We used to pay N39, 000 for registration but it is now N150, 000. It is incredible, who will give you this money in addition to the cost of accommodation, feeding, books and others? Many students would resort to fate and withdraw.”

A concerned parent, Gwamna Mshelia, called on UNIMAID management to reconsider its decision.

“Most of these students are from poor family backgrounds. So the university is just saying that education is not for the children of the poor in Nigeria.”

UNIMAID Public Relations Officer, Tanko Ahmad said:

“The Students Union Government (SUG) has contacted the institution that students couldn’t resume due to the hike. To ease the situation for them, the management asked them to pay in instalments, 60 per cent in the first semester and the remaining 40 in the second semester.”

Students to pay up to 220k as tuition fee at Bayero University Kano

The panic mood was also activated at the Bayero University, Kano last week in a special bulletin announcing anew increment.

According to the increment, Nursing students would pay (N220, 500 (fresh) and N197,500 (returning) those of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences (MBBS) and Dentistry will pay N170,000 (fresh) and N160, 000 (returning) and all students of education courses will pay between N137, 500 and N138, 500 for fresh students while returning students will pay between N132, 500 and N138, 500 depending on their course.

The increment also touched on central registration fees and administrative and hostel maintenance charges for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Muhammad Suleiman, a recent graduate from Bayero University, Kano (BUK) said:

“If this had happened even in my final year, I do not think I would have been able to complete my studies because even with the last N38, 000 registration fees I paid, I knew what my parents went through to get it. For my younger ones that are still in secondary school now, we don’t even know what will happen to them.”

Similarly, Aminu Idris, a 200 level student, whose two other siblings are also studies in the institution said:

“No one would like to drop out of school for the other. The increment will make many of us drop out of school and the student loan that might be of help is till October, so there will be a massive drop-out. It is really sad.”

A guardian, Bilya Yaro Dawakin-Tofa said he may have to start looking for alternatives for his sister who is currently in the 200 level in BUK.

“I found this increment as unfortunate. I can’t imagine paying for her and at the same time taking care of the rest of the family with my meagre income. “

What happened in other places has reportedly created anxiety among students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) in Plateau State.

A 300-level Economic student, identified simply as Victoria said she saw information shared on Twitter, indicating that fees in her department had been increased from N45, 000 to over N100,000.

A parent, Ocean Omekpa, said he hoped that the proposed increment should just be mere speculation as things are just difficult.

Another student of Archaeology, Favour Achor, said she heard as well that in her department, the fee had been hiked from N45, 000 to N96, 000 from next session.

