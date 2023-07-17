It’s never a small feat to emerge as the highest top scorer in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but after the initial celebration and recognization, little or nothing is heard from them.

In the last 10 years, UTME has produced outstanding performers who have made headlines and were the cynosure of many eyes.

The top UTME scorers in the last decade have found themselves in different professions; while some are already practising, others are still in school, according to a report by TheCable.

2013 TOP SCORER: Olise Israel Chukwunalu

Olise Israel Chukwunalu scored 299 in the 2013 UTME to emerge as the highest scorer. He studied medicine and surgery at the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state.

Olise is now a medical doctor and currently works in Ibadan, TheCable reported.

2014 TOP SCORER: Onomejoh Princewill

Onomejoh Princewill was the top scorer in the 2014 UTME with a score of 299.

He took his brilliance performance a step further by graduating with a first class from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and also as the best-graduating student from his faculty of arts

The lecturer at UNIBEN said:

“I teach French at the Department of Foreign Language. I am also concluding my masters now. I will be done with it (masters) in the next month,”

2015 TOP SCORER: Ilukwe Lottachukwu Geraldine

Ilukwe Lottachukwu Geraldine, who got 332 in 2015 UTME is now a lawyer and consultant based in the United Kingdom.

Geraldine attended the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in England where she bagged a second-class upper in law.

2016 TOP SCORERS: Akenbor Adesuwa Osarugue and Anonye Victory Emenike

Akenbor Adesuwa Osarugue and Anonye Victory Emenike both scored 359 to emerge as joint top scorers in the 2016 UTME.

According to Adesuwa’s father, she studies medicine at UNIBEN, while Emenike is currently a 600-level student of medicine and surgery at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Emenike disclosed that he was not “recognised” for the UTME feat then and struggled financially in school.

2017 TOP SCORER: Akingbulugbe Precious Ayomide

Nothing is known of Akingbulugbe Precious Ayomide, who scored 353 to emerge as the top scorer in the 2017 UTME.

2018 TOP SCORER: Galadima Israel Zakari

Galadima Israel Zakari was the top scorer in 2018, with a score of 364 in the UTME.

Zakari is currently studying Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Covenant University, Ota in Ogun state.

According to Zakari’s LinkedIn profile bio, he will graduate from the institution this year.

2019 TOP SCORER: Ezeunala Ekene Franklin

Ezeunala Ekene Franklin’s whereabouts are unknown at this moment. He emerged as the highest top scorer in the 2019 UTME with a score of 347.

However, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) announced that it would not consider Franklin for admission because he was 15 years old at the time.

2020 TOP SCORER: Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes

Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes was the top UTME scorer for 2020.

Agnes is currently a student of Mechanical Engineering at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, United States under the institution’s Karsh scholarship programme for international students.

2021 TOP SCORER: Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem

Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem was the best candidate in the 2021 UTME with a score of 358.

He is currently studying Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering at the University of South Florida in the United States.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chibuzi is expected to complete the programme by 2026

2022 TOP SCORER: Adebayo Eyimofe Oluwatofunmi

Little is known about Adebayo Eyimofe Oluwatofunmi, the star boy in the 2022 UTME with a score of 362. Oluwatofunmi could not be reached as of the time of this report, . TheCable reports.

2023 TOP SCORER: Nkechinyere Umeh

The latest UTME top scorer, Nkechinyere Umeh, scored 360 with the intention to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo, announced a full scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

Likewise, Anchor University, Ayobo in Lagos state, granted her a scholarship to study any course of her choice at the Deeper Life Bible Church-owned university.

