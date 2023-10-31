President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned his son, Seyi, and other persons from interrupting meetings of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

The president said he observed Seyi and other unauthorised persons breezing in and out of the federal cabinet meeting convened every week to discuss the most crucial issues of national importance

Tinubu cautioned specifically that such activities must end, declaring that "unless I send for you, don’t come"

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed family members and certain associates to refrain from showing up at Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu gave the instruction during the fourth FEC meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, on Monday, October 30.

Tinubu warns son to stay off FEC

The video of the Nigerian leader giving the directive trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, October 31.

President Tinubu said:

“Again, last week, I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council, including, I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting down in the cubicle there. That is not acceptable.

“I will announce to you those people who are not supposed to be here.”

After reading out some names, the president said:

“Those are the people who are granted exceptions to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation.

“Unless I send for you, don’t come.”

Reacting, a prominent supporter of President Tinubu, Okezie Atani, posted the 1-minute video with the below caption:

"Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR@officialABAT called out his own son Seyi Tinubu @STinubu and said his attendance "sneaking in and out" at FEC is “unacceptable.”

"This is a LEADER per excellence. I no vote rubbish abeg."

