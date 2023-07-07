The 2023 UTME highest scorer, Nkechinyere Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has received a cash gift of N2.5m

The CEO of Erisco Foods Limited, Dr. Eric Umeofia awarded Nkechinyere the cash gift for her outstanding performance

Umeofia also rewarded the administrator of Nkechinyere's school, English, mathematics, physics, and chemistry teachers, and 2 other students

A student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun state, Nkechinyere Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has received a cash gift of N2.5m for being the highest scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME)

The Chief Executive Officer and President of Erisco Foods Limited, Dr. Eric Umeofia, gave Umeh the cash gift on Friday, July 7, The Punch reported.

Nkechinyere Umeh gets N2.5m cash gift from CEO Erisco Foods Limited, Dr. Eric Umeofia. Photo Credit:Patience Nnedinsọ Eze /Innocent Tino

Source: Facebook

Umeofia also rewarded the school administrator, the four subject teachers, and two other best students of the school with various cash gifts.

Umeh scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English Language to emerge as the 2023 UTME top scorer with a score of 360.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The businessman reveals why he rewarded the 2023 UTME highest scorer, Nkechinyere Umeh

Umeofia revealed that he gave Nkechinyere the cash gift because he was moved by the UTME top scorer’s interview with The Punch.

Umeh Nkechinyere: JAMB Officially Announces Best Student in 2023 UTME, She Scored 360

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Umeh Nkechinyere is the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced on Saturday, June 24.

Nkechinyere emerged as the best candidate after she scored 360.

“Pastor Kumuyi Is my greatest role model,” 2023 JAMB top scorer, Kamsiyochukwu shares her journey to success

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh Precious has shared her journey to success.

Umeh, who came top in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) with a cumulative mark of 360, has revealed how the founder of Deeper Life, Pastor William Kumuyi influenced her journey to success.

JAMB’s highest scorer, Umeh Nkechinyere reveals secret to her outstanding performance

Umeh Nkechinyere, the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), has said her school, Deeper Life High School, was highly involved in her preparation for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

In an interview with The Punch, Nkechinyere said she practiced a lot of past questions to familiarise herself with the kind of questions JAMB could set.

Source: Legit.ng