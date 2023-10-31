President Bola Tinubu has appointed Fernandez Marcus Obiene, the secretary of the African Bar Association, Young Lawyers Forum Nigeria, as his new aide

Obiene, popularly called The Fernist, was appointed alongside six others at the weekend

Tinubu deployed the new appointees to the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, where they will work under the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Marcus-Obiene Fernandez, special assistant on justice sector reforms and ICT/digital and innovative technology.

A list of the appointees was seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 31.

Obi’s supporter appointed by President Tinubu

A report by Premium Times also noted Fernandez' appointment.

Obiene’s appointment has generated reactions from Nigerians who have questioned why he accepted the appointment after strongly antagonising President Tinubu.

Fernández supported the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi during the February 2023 election.

Meanwhile, the new government appointee has protected his tweets and deleted his old tweets.

Marcus-Obiene’ Fernandez profile

Marcus-Obiene’ Fernandez’s profile on the website of Tsedaqah Attorneys describes him as “a commercial and technology dispute resolution (litigation & ADR) specialist”.

His core competences and interests, according to the profile, are “technology and emerging trends, data protection and privacy, artificial intelligence for law and law for artificial intelligence, gamification of law, intellectual property, start-up advisory, robotic governance, web 3.0 and metaverse, and resolving disputes in all these areas”.

A principal member of the Lawyers in Technology Initiative and team lead at Innovation Law Club Africa, Mr Fernandez holds an LL.B. degree from the Niger Delta University, Nigeria, and an LL.M. degree in LegalTech from Mykolas Romeris University, Lithuania.

