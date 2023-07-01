Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, who scored the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has said constant practice helped her

Nkechinyere credits Deeper Life High School, the teachers, and God for her achievement in the 2023 UTME

The brilliant student came top in the 2023 UTME put together by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with a cumulative mark of 360

Ikeja, Lagos state - Umeh Nkechinyere, the top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), has said her school, Deeper Life High School, was highly involved in her preparation for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

Speaking to The Punch, in an interview published on Saturday, July 1, Nkechinyere said she practiced a lot of past questions to familiarise herself with the kind of questions JAMB could set.

The best candidate in the last UTME, Miss Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, who scored a total of 360 out of 400 marks, shared the secrets to her success. Photo credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Umeh Nkechinyere speaks on brilliant feat in JAMB 2023

She also credits God and her teachers for her sterling achievement.

Her words:

“First, I give the glory to God, who made this a possibility.

"Aside from this, I also practiced a lot of past questions to familiarise myself with the kind of questions JAMB could bring out.

"I also read my textbooks and then, I paid attention when the teachers took us through classes.

"In summary, I’ll say there is the God factor, which is key. Then my teachers, who made a lot of sacrifices for this to happen."

Nkechinyere Umeh: Anambra indigene who emerged overall best student in 2023 UTME gets university scholarship

Legit.ng also reported that the Anambra government, headed by Charles Chukwuma Soludo offered a scholarship to Miss Nkechinyere Umeh, an indigene of the state who has the highest score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the state commissioner for education, made this known through a statement issued on Tuesday, June 27, in Awka.

