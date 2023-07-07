Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, has granted a full scholarship to the 2023 UTME top scorer, Nkechinyere Kamsiyochukwu Umeh

Lagos state - The top scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME), Nkechinyere Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has been offered a full scholarship by Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos.

The Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Prof. Oye Bandele, who made the announcement explained the scholarship would enable the UTME top scorer to pursue any course of her choice in the institution free, The Nation reported.

Anchor University grants scholarship to UTME top Scorer, Nkechinyere Umeh.

Bandele also named Nkechinyere as Anchor’s University Young Ambassador for the 2022/2023 academic session.

He made this known during a brief in Lagos.

The top 10 students in the 2023 UTME from any Deeper Life High School nationwide were also granted tuition-free scholarships.

The VC disclosed that the next 50 students from Deeper Life High Schools who scored 250 and above will enjoy a high percentage reduction in tuition fees for the 2023/2024 session.

Rewarding Nkechinyere and other UTME top scorers for excellence, Anchor Varsity VC says

Bandele said Nkechinyere and other UTME top scorers are being celebrated to promote excellence and encourage healthy competition, hard work, and commitment among the students.

He thanked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, for promoting truth and integrity in the board.

