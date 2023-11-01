EFCC operatives arrested 70 students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun state in a midnight raid

The students' hostels were reportedly invaded by the EFCC operatives around 2 a.m. and their phones and cars were taken away

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the anti-graft agency promised to give an update on the midnight raid

Osun state, Ile-Ife - No fewer than 70 students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun state, have been arrested in a massive raid on hostels by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to The Punch, the EFCC officials stormed the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, The Punch reported.

The EFCC officials reportedly broke into the student rooms and arrested over 70 of them.

The Students’ Union President, Abass Ojo, who confirmed the incident said the union had details of “72 students picked up from the hostel with phones and cars taken away.”

According to the students, the EFCC officials left the Ile-Ife area for their zonal office in Ibadan.

A former union official, Joy Abiola, said:

“The EFCC officials came between 1:40 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Only students stay in those hostels,”

She added:

“How can you arrest people for owning iPhones, laptops, and cars?”

Another student, identified simply as Ewatee, said:

“Female students were among those picked up. Even some fresh students who just went to greet their senior colleagues were arrested. The approach is wrong.”

A video of the incident captured several students of the hostel being marched into a white Hummer Bus with some security officials hitting them and ordering them to move and enter quickly.

In another video, about six vehicles were seen alongside the white Hummer Bus on the move.

The EFCC head of the Public Affairs Department, Ibadan Zonal Command, Olumide Egbodofo, said an update would be given on the incident.

“A press statement will be released regarding that soon,”

