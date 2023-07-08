The embattled Ejikeme Mmesoma, a teenage girl from Anambra State who has been the centre of controversy concerning allegations that she forged her UTME JAMB result, has finally owned up to her actions.

After almost a week of going back and forth with the examination board, the Anambra State panel of inquiry by Governor Charles Soludo confirmed that she had confessed to forging her JAMB score.

In an eight-page report released by the panel, Mmesoma gave a vivid explanation of how she manipulated the result in her confession to the panel of inquiry.

The report according to Punch reads partly:

“In Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

“She also admitted to having given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using the same phone Airtel Number.

“According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng