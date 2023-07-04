JAMB has released the UTME result of Ejikeme Mmesoma to the public to support the board’s stance on the matter

The exams board insisted Ejikeme manipulated her UTME result and was never the top scorer at the 2023 UTME

The UTME result JAMB made public on Tuesday, July 4, and that of Ejikeme both have different dates of birth

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has gone public with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip of Ejikeme Mmesoma following the controversy surrounding her score.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, had on Sunday, July 2, accused Ejikeme of manually manipulating her UTME result to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

JAMB releases Mmesoma Ejikeme’s UTME result, shows different date of birth. Photo Credit: Uche Nworah/Zeeabu Abukr

Source: Facebook

During an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, July 4, Benjamin shared Ejikeme’s UTME result which shows that the student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra state, scored 249 in the exam, TheCable reported

The UTME result presented by JAMB is different from the result slip being paraded by Mmesome, which showed she scored 362

Also, both Ejikeme and JAMB’s results showed that there was inconsistency in the Anambra student’s month of birth.

The controversial 362 UTME result showed Mmesoma was born on March 2, 2004 while JAMB’s result JAMB revealed she was given birth to on April 2, 2004.

