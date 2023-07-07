A Nigerian man who fully supported Ejike Mmesoma's claim against JAMB has eaten a humble pie and apologised

The man said he had to apologise to JAMB for everything he had said because he noticed the girl's team was not straightforward

Many Nigerians applauded him for taking the bold step to admit he was wrong, as some cautioned against emotional outbursts without proof

A Nigerian man, a Google-certified engineer, has made a U-turn on his comments supporting Ejikeme Mmesoma's Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) score.

In an earlier tweet on Monday, July 3, he condemned the body for trying to downplay the girl's success, wondering how many people have been victims of the same situation.

Mmesoma was accused of falsifying her UTME result by JAMB. Photo source: @TonyeBarcanista, Premium Times

Genesis of Mmesoma's alleged JAMB forgery

Ejike Mmesoma's 363 aggregate score was said to be the highest and praised a few weeks ago. She even got a scholarship from Innoson Vehicles.

Everything crumbled when her QR code started reading another candidate's names and scores, pointing to a huge disparity. In an earlier video, the student spoke about her innocence from forgery accusations.

Man backs out from supporting Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma

The man had asked JAMB to publish Ejikeme's transcript as solid proof. The man recanted his words after the body finally released her "true" result.

The engineer apologised for everything he had said about the exam body in a new tweet, adding that he found dishonesty in the claims made by the candidate and her team.

See his post below:

