FCT, Abuja - Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has revealed that the examination body has discovered the developer of the controversial computer software package which some dishonest Nigerians use to generate false Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Benjamin made this revelation while speaking on The Punch’s Facebook Live on Wednesday, July 5, monitored by Legit.ng.

Benjamin while speaking on JAMB’s efforts to tackle examination malpractices amid Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s saga, said the brain behind an application on Google Play Store that has the ability to generate fake JAMB/UTME results will soon land in security operatives’ custody.

The JAMB official said:

“We have discovered the person that developed this app, and the person is a student of one of our institutions.

“Now, as I speak with you, we are moving to pick the person, and he is going to lose his admission status in that school.”

When pressed for more information on the fresh update, he simply replied:

“You’ll find more details later.”

JAMB-Funfake: Netizens uncover app used to create fake UTME result

Amidst the controversies created by the allegations of result forgery levelled against an Anambra secondary school student, Ejikeme Mmesoma, by JAMB, Nigerians on social media have discovered an application that can be used to fraudulently upgrade UTME scores, The Punch reported.

The application named “JAMB-Funfake” was found both on Apple store and Google Play store.

JAMB/UTME result: Exam board insists Mmesoma’s slip is not genuine

JAMB had insisted that the results that several UTME candidates parade are fake.

According to Premium Times, the agency stated that in many instances, some of the candidates had actually obtained far lower scores than they were claiming and had used some deceitful software packages to manipulate their results to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

Specifically, in the case of Mmesoma, JAMB maintained that she fraudulently inflated her score in the 2023 results.

Breaking: JAMB makes “very major discovery" into Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy’s UTME score controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said it has made a “very major discovery” into the case of Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy who it accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

According to the examination board, Mmesoma is not being truthful with the public.

