More revelations have ensued in the ongoing scandal of fake JAMB/UTME results involving Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Mmesoma is a teenage girl from Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi-Anambra State accused of faking her result.

But a recent development has confirmed that a mobile application on the Google Play Store can fabricate a JAMB/UTME result.

JAMB had, in a statement on Sunday, July 1, noted that Ejikeme manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362 and used her manually inflated score to attract a N3m scholarship from the CEO of Innoson Motors and was set to be rewarded by the Anambra state government before she was exposed.

Meanwhile, the latest development from this saga revealed that an application on Google Play Store generates fake JAMB results.

This mobile application is called 'JambFun-Fake Jamb Result Maker', which carries the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) logo.

How does the app work

1. When logged in, the application displays an empty JAMB results slip interface that carries all the features of the regular slip. These features include the student's bio-date with a blank space, a blank space to fill in the subjects taken, an empty box to fill in the score, the barcode, and the JAMB logo.

2. At the lower bottom of the opening page of the app, there is an action button with a green colour that carries the inscription, "Fill the form."

3. When the "Fill the form" action button has been clicked, the app takes you to the next stage of the app, which allows you to fill all the empty spaces for the biodata. When the biodata is correctly filled, an action button below with the 'Preview' inscription will be clicked.

4. The result of the whole process will show you the total score of the fake JAMB result, just like the original copy printed from the JAMB website.

