Nigerian skit maker Lord Lamba and celebrity video vixen E4ma are making headlines over their Mexico vacation photos and videos

The public figures left many netizens wondering if they were dating after they both shared snaps from the trip on social media

Some social media users reacted to the vacation photos on social media by sharing their hot takes on the matter

Skit maker Kelvin Anagbogu aka Lord Lamba and video vixen Ifeoma Efiokwu aka E4ma have caused a stir on social media over their relationship status.

Recall that Lord Lamba recently made headlines after his baby mama and BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang, got married to another man. E4ma on the other hand was also BBNaija star Liquorose’s dance partner in the same crew.

Fans react as Lord Lamba and video vixen E4ma are spotted together on vacation. Photos: @e4ma_, @lordlamba

In a new development, Lord Lamba and E4ma were recently on vacation in Cancun, Mexico and they shared different posts from the trip on their official Instagram pages.

However, fans were quick to point out the similarities in both of their posts leading to questions about whether they were in a relationship. In one of the videos posted by E4ma, Lord Lamba was spotted on the same boat cruise she was on. They both also shared photos in front of the same graffiti wall.

See their posts below:

Fans react to Lord Lamba and E4ma’s dating rumours

Read what some netizens had to say about Lord Lamba and E4ma being in Mexico together below:

Howww35367:

“When u carry belle and de abandon u , no just try come out say u won come cry online oh . U fit not see the kind man queen see oh werey.”

dalu_juliet:

“If they want make dem go Jamaica e no concern us.”

0satohamwen:

“Love that women don’t learn .”

unruly__moe:

“Dem no dey date joor dem both just jam for Mexico e Dey happen na normal thing .”

Pamelaoweiphotography:

“This is good, at least Queen can now rest from the obsession that comes with jealousy from him, we wish for this relationship to blossom let Ifeoma enjoy all that Lamba to give as a partner.”

Unique_byheartt:

“Ifeoma why you fall my hand ? What’s this ?”

Victorialin11:

“Hmm he go soon give you the lamba.”

Queen__daisyy_:

“This relationship is not new.”

Sarima_ex:

“So he should not move on again?”

Patraada8:

“It will still end in premium tears.”

officialchelsealondon:

“Have you asked him if his mother approves? I no want hear his family this is mother that o.”

Ezinneugoala:

“Lmaooooo,odiegwu. Na here we dey sha.”

Timzytim5:

“Not enough evidence next!!!!!”

_____cuteoma_:

“Na the two of them sabi.”

karenated:

“They’re both single so why not?”

Queen's hubby speaks about Lord Lamba's daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen’s husband, Deji, opened up about his bond with Lord Lamba’s daughter, Keilah.

In a video from their court wedding, Queen’s husband took to the stage to give a speech and spoke on the bond he shared with Lord Lamba’s daughter.

He disclosed that they bonded so well that the little girl called him ‘dada’ first.

Source: Legit.ng