Romanus Ejikeme, the father to Mmesoma Ejikeme, accused of forging her 2023 UTME result, has made a U-turn and apologised to JAMB and Nigerians

This is coming a few hours after his daughter admitted to having manipulated her results unaided, using her mobile phone

In an interview that has gone viral on Saturday, July 8, Romanus Ejikeme said Mmesoma lied to him initially

Mr Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who falsified her result, has publicly expressed his apology to Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Nigerians.

According to a video interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), he claims his daughter lied to him initially; now that he knows the truth, he wishes that JAMB could pardon his daughter.

Mr Romanus Ejikeme said his daughter lied to him initially. Photo credit: NTA, Mmesoma Ejikeme

Source: Facebook

Mmesoma Ejikeme's father begs Nigerians

Mr Ejikeme’s admitted to being in the wrong after Anambra State Government committee of inquiry set up to look into the controversy surrounding the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result found Mmesoma guilty of forging her result unaided, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Mmesoma’s father admitted that he didn’t know where his daughter registered for the examination, but he gave her the money for the registration.

He said:

“My daughter did not open up to me on time; when I realised her mistake, I blamed her.

“I told her, Mmesoma, be careful; you know you are a star and will not dent your image.

“But I am still apologising to JAMB and Nigerians as a father to pardon her.”

Watch as Mmesoma's dad apologise to JAMB, Nigerians below;

Oby Ezekwesili reveals position after Mmesoma Ejikeme confessed to manipulating UTME result

The former minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili, said she's satisfied with the Anambra State panel of inquiry findings over the case of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage girl who falsified her JAMB UTME score.

In the report released by the panel of inquiry, it was confirmed that Mmesoma confessed openly that she manipulated her UTME score, as earlier alleged by the examination board.

Ezekwesili, in her reaction to Mmesoma's confession, said she supports the sanction imposed by JAMB on the teenager while urging that she needs proper counselling and not victimisation by the public.

Nigerians React as Mmesoma Ejikeme Finally Admitted to Manipulating UTME Result

Nigerians have begun to vent their thoughts over the confession of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage girl from Anambra State who allegedly forged her JAMB UTME score from 249 to 362.

On Friday, July 7, the panel of inquiry set up by the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, released an 8-page report which disclosed that Mmesoma had confessed to her crimes.

The report gave a vivid narration of her confession, the principal's position, and the school management's position.

Source: Legit.ng