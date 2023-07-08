The probe panel set up by the Anambra state government to unravel the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma has indicted her

According to the panel, the results paraded by Mmesoma, with the aggregate score of 362, is fake

Mmesoma admitted to having manipulated her UTME result, thus deceiving the school, her immediate family, and the state government

Nnewi, Anambra state - The committee of inquiry set up by the Government of Anambra state to thoroughly investigate the controversy around the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Result (UTME) results of Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme made some discoveries.

In the committee report, the panel wrote that “Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone," Leadership newspaper reported.

Anambra probe committee indicted Mmesoma Ejikeme. Photo credits: Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Augustine Onyekachukwu Ike

Source: Facebook

Mmesoma admits forging JAMB result, outcome of govt panel's probe reveals

Per a document shared on Saturday, July 8, by a former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, four salient things were found by the Anambra government’s panel.

Ezekwesili had withdrawn her support for Mmesoma and hailed JAMB, Daily Trust reported.

Finding 1: The results released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with respect to the UTME score of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is 249.

Finding 2: The results paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with aggregate score of 362 is fake as buttressed by the very significant and instructive variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name and other infractions.

Finding 3: Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone.

Finding 4: The Principal Anglican Girls' Secondary School - Mrs. Edu Uche and the Education Secretary, Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed dismay at the conduct of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.

