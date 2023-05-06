Ejikeme Joy, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnenwi, Anambra state, emerged as the overall best student in the 2023 UTME with a score of 362

Nnewi, Anambra state - A student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS) Nnewi, Anambra state, Ejikeme Joy, has emerged as the overall best student in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with an aggregate score of 362.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted the breakdown of Mis Ejikeme's scores to include:

Ejikeme Joy, a student from Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS) Nnewi in Anambra state, has the highest score of 362 in the just-concluded 2023 UTME. Photo: Mokwugwo Solomon

English Language - 98%

Physics - 89%

Biology - 94%

Chemistry - 81%

Anmbra state government reacts

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo, Christian Aburime, on Saturday, May 5, said that Ejikeme's excellent feat brought joy and celebration to her school and Anambra state as her teachers, parents and fellow students were thrown into a euphoric and exhilarating mood.

The statement reads:

"Anambra state has once again demonstrated its pride of place as the cradle of academic excellence in the country.

"Following the outstanding result, Anambra state Commissioner of Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, has commended the brilliant performance by Ms Ejikeme Joy, describing it as "excellent and very outstanding.

"This result has demonstrated the investment and priority the administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo accords the education sector in the state.

"This outstanding performance of Ejikeme has, indeed, brought joy and happiness to every Ndi-Anambra. We are proud of her, and we will monitor her academic progression as she pursues whatever career she desires. We are proud of her, and grateful to Governor Soludo for giving top priority to education in the state."

The UTME is an entrance examination into Nigeria's tertiary institutions. It is conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

