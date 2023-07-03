Nigerian girl, Joy Ejikeme, Mmesoma has reacted to viral reports that she manipulated her JAMB result

In a trending video shared online, she showed off the original result which she printed from the portal

The traumatized student defended herself in the clip and made it clear that she did not manipulate her result

Ejikeme Joy, a young Nigerian student who was accused by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of manipulating her result has debunked the allegation.

In a trending video, she stated that she has been traumatized ever since she got the news about manipulating her result.

She brought out the result slip which she printed out from the JAMB portal and it displayed an aggregate score of 362.

According to her, that was the original result she printed from JAMB and she has no idea where the news about manipulation came from.

She said she had presented her result to the commissioner of education and they claimed that the result wasn't original and launched an investigation into the result as the QR code showed another name.

However, before the investigation would be over, she was surprised to see her name flying on the internet for manipulating her scores.

Ejikeme maintained that she's not capable of such and any problem in her result would be from the board and not her.

Reactions as Ejikeme Joy defends herself

Mz_may5 reacted:

"My dear we believe you when you are not Tinubu why would you forge your result. The administration need to do better and stop this fuckery! This is a distraction Nigerians, ignore this nitwits and focus on the judiciary. What are they trying to do? Tchew."

Chefkelch stated:

"Hhhhheeeyyyyy! Nigeria my country! Graduated from rigging political results to NOW innocent children. Hhhhaaaa!There was a country."

Akubueze_nwachereze reacted:

"The girl should sue jamb for damages and demand a huge sum of money."

Uchennannanna added:

"They should have allowed this innocent girl to explain herself in Igbo language, nothing is working in my dear country. Instead of jamb to go and make investigations they ran to media, to say the girl forged result. I’m sure this mistake is from jamb."

Watch the video below:

Innoson reacts to news that Joy Ejikeme manipulated her JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ejikeme Joy, a student from Anambra State who was recognised for having the highest Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score, has been the topic of controversy after she was called out by the Joint Matriculation and Examination Board (JAMB) for manipulating her score.

According to JAMB, she scored 249 and not 362, which was shared on the internet. However, despite the controversy, Innoson Motors, a leading car manufacturer in Nigeria, has continued to support the student.

Speaking via Twitter, the Public Relations Officer of Innoson Motors, Cornelius Osigwe, said he met the girl in person and believes she couldn't have manipulated her result.

