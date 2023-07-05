The Nnewi Anglican Diocese has waded into the controversy surrounding Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME result

It was gathered that Most Rev. Ndubuisi Obi ordered the family of Mmesoma Ejike and her school principal not to grant any more interview

The Bishop also directed the diocesan education secretary, Venerable Revd Henry Nduka to address a press conference today and make known the position of the church

Nnewi, Anambra state - The Bishop of the Nnewi Anglican Diocese, Most Rev. Ndubuisi Obi, had reportedly ordered Mmesoma Ejikeme's family and Mrs Uchechukwu Edum, the principal of Anglican Girls Secondary School not to grant any press interview.

As reported by Leadership Newspaper, Bishop Obi, who is currently on an overseas trip gave the order on Tuesday, July 5.

Anglican Bishop Most Rev. Ndubuisi Obi, reportedly orders Mmesoma Ejikeme’s family, her school Principal not to grant press interview. Photo Credit: Uche Nworah/ JAMB

Source: Facebook

The diocesan education secretary, Venerable Revd Henry Nduka, her school principal and Mmesoma’s father, Ejikeme Romanus who earlier gave some newsmen an interview appointment yesterday refused to grant any interview.

Sources revealed that Bishop Obi has directed Venerable Nduka to address a press conference today, July 6, to let the public know the position of the Anglican Diocese on the controversy surrounding the authenticity of Ejikeme’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

It was gathered that the authorities of the Nnewi Anglican Diocese are embarrassed that a student of the school forged her 2023 UTME score.

The bishop is also said to be disappointed with the Anambra State government for not waiting for the outcome of the Department of State Services (DSS) investigation before they started celebrating another indigene of the state, Miss Nkechinyere Umeh who scored 360.

A source said:

“So, the bishop of the diocesan has directed that the diocese should wade in and carry out a thorough investigation into the matter to find out what actually happened so as to clear the image of the Church.

“As a missionary school, the school management cannot condone any act of indiscipline both on the part of the school management and the students.”

Source: Legit.ng