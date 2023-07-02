JAMB has accused the claim of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who got N3m compensation from Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma, the owner of Innoson Motors

Mmesoma had claimed that she scored 362 in the exam, for which she got the N3m honorarium, but JAMB, in a disclaimer on Sunday, said she scored 249

The examination board said the Anambra State government was about to honour her and decided to find out from JAMB in which her actual score was revealed

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma of inflating his result from the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement on Sunday, July 2, the examination board said it would take legal action against Mmesoma for defrauding Nigerians, claiming she got the highest result in the recently concluded UTME, The Sun reported.

JAMB accuses acclaimed best candidate of inflating result Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

The candidate claimed she scored 362 in the 2023 UTME but was not the highest in the examination as she did not score up to 300.

According to JAMB, there is software that is being used to generate fake versions of results and put such out to the public space, and the alleged sponsors of the candidates defraud good-spirited Nigerians.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson for JAMB, in a statement on Sunday, July 2, disclosed that many of the results that many candidates paraded are fake and some of the candidates got far lower than what they actually claimed they got and are used to the software manipulation.

The statement reads in part:

“The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma. She was about to be honoured by the Anambra State Government when JAMB was called to confirm her claim, only for the Board to reveal that Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, had actually scored 249 and not 362 she claimed."

Source: Legit.ng