Over 130 students from Deeper Life High School scored 360 and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME

The school took to Facebook to celebrate the students, including Kamsisyochukwu Umeh who is the best UTME student for 2023

Nigerians on Facebook joined in congratulating the students and the school for a noteworthy academic outing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerians on Facebook are celebrating some intelligent students from Deeper Life High School who did well in their UTME.

The school unveiled the students in a Facebook post, saying over 130 of them scored 300 and above in the nationwide UTME test.

130 students from Deeper Life High School scored 300 and above in JAMB. Photo credit: Facebook/Deeper Life High School.

Source: Facebook

One of the students, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, who scored 360, emerged as the overall best student in the 2023 UTME.

Kamsiyochukwu said her school frowns at examination malpractice and any student caught in the act is expelled immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said the school, located in Mowe, laid emphasis on adequate preparation before the UTME test.

The DLHS wrote on Facebook:

"More than one hundred and thirty (130) students of DLHS scored 300 and above in the 2023 UTME, with the highest score being 360.

"DLHS continues to produce students who are academically well-grounded, morally upright and adequately equipped as future leaders."

Nigerians celebrate students of Deeper Life High School

Chris Elujulo said:

"WAO! A school where you can't turn your neck during examination, where there is zero tolerance for exam malpractice. Glory to God for my decision to enroll my daughter where TRUE Champions are raised."

Joshua Ojomonabite Idakwo said:

"This is amazing. Thank you for setting the pace."

Ogwiji Helen said:

"Congratulations to all the great students many more years of experience in all your good success."

Chinenye Agnes said:

"Congratulations to them all, especially the wonderful teachers whom God almighty have used to equip this future leader."

Fam Wan U Idye said:

"This is great news. Congratulations to them. Congratulations to the entire school."

Ejikeme Mmesoma banned from JAMB

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of forging her JAMB result.

The student was said to have converted the result from 249 to 362.

Mmesoma has since been banned from participating in the public examination for three years.

Source: Legit.ng