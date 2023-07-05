JAMB has given a fresh update regarding Mmesoma Ejikeme, Anambra pupil's UTME result forgery

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar says the exam body has concluded its investigation on the Anambra pupil's case

The board further revealed that there is currently an industry manufacturing fake UTME results, but cannot penetrate into JAMB's system

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has made a fresh revelation regarding the result forgery of a pupil of Anambra state.

Professor Oloyede disclosed that the examination board has concluded its investigations on the case of a student in Anambra State, Mmesoma Ejikeme, who was accused of fraudulently inflating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result (UTME).

JAMB ends Anambra pupil, Mmesoma Ejikeme’s probe. Photo credit: JAMB @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB closes case against Ejikeme Joy, says other candidates will be dealt with

The JAMB Registrar made this disclosure in a transcript sent to The Punch from Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday, July 4th.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He, however, insisted that such scammers cannot penetrate JAMB’s system, contrary to the promise they usually make to their victims, adding that the inflation of the UTME) result was done with the consent of the student, PM News reported.

He said,

“The truth is that JAMB has concluded its investigation on Mmesoma’s score falsification matter; she was not the only one caught, just that others have chosen not to go out.

“Presently, there is an industry faking results, and unfortunately, they cannot penetrate the JAMB system. The reason is that the system is foolproof and we will prove it at any time.

“It is unfortunate that parents and some of the candidates who are being fooled are not aware that they have only been fooled.”

The professor also disclosed that he earlier spoke with a former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Ejikeme’s matter and told her that it was a high-level scam.

"It Is Not fair”: Mmesoma Ejikeme reacts to JAMB 3-year ban

Legit.ng reported earlier that Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, has said banning her from writing the three-year examination is "unfair".

The Anambra-born girl said her results notification slip for the UTME exam showed that she scored 362 out of 400 and was printed from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) portal.

But JAMB, in multiple reports, claimed that Ejikeme was parading a forged result on a template that the board had stopped using in 2021.

Ejikeme Mmesoma: Why we involved DSS in Anambra pupil’s ‘forgery’ case, JAMB makes surprising revelation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed why it involved the Department of State Services (DSS) in the forgery allegation against Ejikeme Mmesoma.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, on Monday, July 3, said the board involved the DSS to unearth those behind the act of manufacturing fake results and are working with the Anambra state pupil.

Benjamin added that the decision was informed by the board’s assumption that the student lacked the capacity to come up with such an idea.

Source: Legit.ng