Legit.ng celebrates 11 Years of Leading the Way Through News

Nigeria’s leading digital media publisher, Legit.ng Clocks 11
On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Legit.ng clocked 11 years. The leading digital media publisher celebrated its achievements and its journey in Nigeria amidst joy and team spirit.
PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!
Founded in 2012, Legit.ng has grown into a widely read news and entertainment website with over 50 million monthly views. In 11 years, the Nigerian digital media leader has grown to become the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, leading the way through news amongst other globally acclaimed international publishers like the CNN, BBC and Daily Mail, that have existed for half a century or more.
With a mission to lead the way through quality news, Legit.ng has successfully broken through tons of information clutter, reeling out interesting, entertaining and useful information, all tailored to our audience specific preferences.
Our editorial team improved our audience experience by analysing their content preferences, while our engineers implemented cutting-edge technology to build the most convenient digital platform in Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Since Legit.ng relaunched, we have gone ahead to achieve the following:
- Legit.ng Facebook page became the first digital media company in Nigeria to reach 1,000,000 likes (in the news & media category) – 2013
- Releases an Android mobile app that becomes №1 in its category in Nigeria and is featured by Google Play Market – 2014
- Legit.ng launched inclusive news vertical Hausa to reach underserved communities without access to news reported in vernacular language – 2015
- Legit.ng awarded by the Nigeria Legit.ng starts a local journalism project to connect the reporters representing all 36 states and the FCT.
- Legit.ng rolled out the first Facebook instant articles in Nigeria – 2016
- Legit.ng launched the missing person initiative, making the platform and multi-million audience available for free in case of need – 2017
- Legit.ng received the status of Facebook media partner – 2018
- Legit TV YouTube channel reached 100,000 subscribers and received verification on the platform – 2018
- Legit TV YouTube channel received global funding from Google News Initiative – 2019
- Legit TV YouTube channel received Silver Button – 2019
- Legit.ng received Award for Migration Reporting by UNESCO on migration news stories – 2019
- Legit.ng became a United Nations SDG Media Compact member – 2020
- Legit.ng started a Patreon charity programme, also officially launching the Legit.ng Charity – 2021
- Legit.ng launched Digital Talks community for business professionals yearning to succeed – 2021
- Legit.ng named the Best News Website in Africa at the 2021 WAN-IFRA Africa Digital Media Awards – 2021
- Facebook featured Legit.ng in a case study as an African news and entertainment brand – 2021
- Legit.ng launched the first gender-based violence (GBV) sensitization and fundraising campaign (media-led) in partnership with Nigeria’s leading NGO – WARIF – 2022
- Legit.ng becomes the number one Facebook news media publisher in the world – 2022
- Legit.ng news launched a media literacy campaign in collaboration with top Nigerian celebrities, including Aproko Doctor, Teminikan, Tochi Oke, Tega Dominic, Chizzy Official, Kayvee, and others – 2022
- Legit.ng won in the category, “Best Trust Initiative” at the Digital Media Awards 2023 for its Media Literacy Campaign – 2023
- Legit.ng is recognised as one of the most popular online new publishers by weekly online reach in Nigeria, in the Digital News Report 2023 published by The Reuters Institute of Journalism – 2023
- Legit.ng became a member of the International News Media Association, alongside New York Times and Washington Post – 2023
- Legit.ng got recognised as the world’s most trusted project at WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide for the Media Literacy Campaign – 2023
In recent years, we have contributed to the restoration of lives. From raising awareness about the plights of poor Nigerians who tried to cross to Europe through Libya, but faced trials; and raising funds for these people through our Patreon; to raising awareness about gender-based violence and partnering with top NGOs like WARIF to raise funds to provide proper medical care; and most recently, getting involved to raise awareness about period poverty and pull resources in the efforts to end this menace, through our donation to girls from low-income homes in Nigeria. This is a testament to how we go beyond our mandate as a news company, to restore human dignity to Nigeria’s vulnerable populace.
11 years later, we are revolutionising the media landscape by making a significant impact on the lives of our readers. Today, every 3rd internet user in Nigeria is a Legit.ng reader, and every 4th Nigerian who is on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.
11 years later, we were featured in the Reuters Institute of Journalism Report’s weekly round up, with the report showing that 46% of online users in Nigeria read Legit.ng, and 32% of online users read news from the Legit.ng website at least three times per week.
11 years later, we appointed the youngest Editor-in-Chief in our history to lead our newsroom through the next level of digital transformation.
We remain committed to maximising the full potential of technology and the digital world in impacting the lives of people and influencing change through our large audience and readership base.
About Legit.ng
Legit.ng is Nigeria’s no. 1 online and entertainment news publisher by audience, and also the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, meeting the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly via its website. Legit.ng’s newsroom publishes various news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.
Source: Legit.ng