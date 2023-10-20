On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Legit.ng clocked 11 years. The leading digital media publisher celebrated its achievements and its journey in Nigeria amidst joy and team spirit.

Legit.ng celebrates 11 Years of Leading the Way Through News

Founded in 2012, Legit.ng has grown into a widely read news and entertainment website with over 50 million monthly views. In 11 years, the Nigerian digital media leader has grown to become the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, leading the way through news amongst other globally acclaimed international publishers like the CNN, BBC and Daily Mail, that have existed for half a century or more.

With a mission to lead the way through quality news, Legit.ng has successfully broken through tons of information clutter, reeling out interesting, entertaining and useful information, all tailored to our audience specific preferences.

Our editorial team improved our audience experience by analysing their content preferences, while our engineers implemented cutting-edge technology to build the most convenient digital platform in Nigeria.

Since Legit.ng relaunched, we have gone ahead to achieve the following:

In recent years, we have contributed to the restoration of lives. From raising awareness about the plights of poor Nigerians who tried to cross to Europe through Libya, but faced trials; and raising funds for these people through our Patreon; to raising awareness about gender-based violence and partnering with top NGOs like WARIF to raise funds to provide proper medical care; and most recently, getting involved to raise awareness about period poverty and pull resources in the efforts to end this menace, through our donation to girls from low-income homes in Nigeria. This is a testament to how we go beyond our mandate as a news company, to restore human dignity to Nigeria’s vulnerable populace.

11 years later, we are revolutionising the media landscape by making a significant impact on the lives of our readers. Today, every 3rd internet user in Nigeria is a Legit.ng reader, and every 4th Nigerian who is on Facebook is a Legit.ng page subscriber.

11 years later, we were featured in the Reuters Institute of Journalism Report’s weekly round up, with the report showing that 46% of online users in Nigeria read Legit.ng, and 32% of online users read news from the Legit.ng website at least three times per week.

11 years later, we appointed the youngest Editor-in-Chief in our history to lead our newsroom through the next level of digital transformation.

We remain committed to maximising the full potential of technology and the digital world in impacting the lives of people and influencing change through our large audience and readership base.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s no. 1 online and entertainment news publisher by audience, and also the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, meeting the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly via its website. Legit.ng’s newsroom publishes various news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

