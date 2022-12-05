Legit has kicked off a campaign called the Legit Media Literacy Conversation to bust fake news in the country

In fulfillment of its mission to lead the way through the news, Legit.ng is collaborating with top Nigerian celebrities to sensitize netizens on the importance of distinguishing between fake and true news

The leading digital news publisher has dedicated a special website to help Nigerian internet users distinguish between fake and true news, and is also running short video series where Nigerians can watch their favourite celebrities bust fake news

Legit.ng hosts top Nigerian celebrities to discuss media literacy

Source: Original

Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital media and news platform and no.1 Facebook publisher in the world has kicked off a media literacy campaign dedicated to helping Nigerians easily distinguish between fake and true news.

With the surge of fake news and the threats it poses to our nation, our economy, our relationships as humans, it has become more imperative to seek the truth in news that we spread online. Positioning to be the conveyor of truth and advocate of ethical journalism, Legit.ng is resolved to help its over 10 million web users and over 11 million Facebook users stop the spread of fake news by making the enlightenment process very educating and entertaining.

Introducing multiple digital touch points where Nigerians can access information about the campaign and to immerse all in the campaign experience, Legit.ng has launched a special microsite that will teach the microsite visitors to fact check rumors, to advocate transparency in reporting, and demand responsible news journalism from the media. The special microsite also allows users to take a quiz to distinguish between fake and true news just like their favourite celebrities. After taking the quiz, users are advised to post their results on their various social media platforms using the hashtag #stopthespread and tagging the Legit.ng social media pages.

Another important digital touch point for Legit.ng are the short video series produced in partnership with Nigerian celebrities like Aproko Doctor, Tega Dominic, Tochi Oke, Teminikan, Edache Obe, Chizzy, Kayvee and others, for social consumption. In these videos, celebrities are treated to a quiz game where they are asked to distinguish between fake and true news, after which they sensitize viewers on the ills of spreading fake news and why fact-checking and media literacy are important.

Speaking on the importance of the campaign, project manager and public relations manager, Catherine Tomosori described the campaign as being a model project that should be emulated by other media agencies across the nation. She reiterated the importance of stopping the spread of fake news and commended the management of Legit.ng and Nigerian celebrities who believed in the purpose of the project.

“Similar to every of our projects, the Legit Media Literacy Conversation is another impactful and socially responsible engagement that we have taken on to ensure the quality of true news and ensure that we don’t lose touch of our humanity as a people, and the promise of unity as a nation. I implore everyone to embrace this enlightenment campaign and support by visiting the special microsite to learn more about busting fake news, and to also follow our social media pages to catch each episode of the Legit Media Literacy Conversation with Nigeria’s top celebrities. The fight against fake news is a fight for all. Get involved with us today.” Tomosori admonished.

Since Legit.ng launched in Nigeria in 2012, the leading digital media and news platform has introduced initiatives that have shown its dedication to leading the way through news. Beyond leading the way through news, Legit.ng also continues to lead the restoration of the less privileged in Nigeria’s society through its charity initiative - Legit Charity. Recently, the company partnered with Nigeria’s foremost not-for-profit organization fighting against gender-based violence (GBV), WARIF, to increase awareness about GBV and to also seek donations for survivors who come to WARIF in need of proper medical care.

As a full digital media company, these initiatives are some of the various ways through which Legit.ng maximizes the full potential of technology and the digital world in impacting the lives of people and leading change for its large audience and readership base.

To join the conversation and learn more about the Legit Media Literacy Conversation, visit our special website HERE.

Source: Legit.ng