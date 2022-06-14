Legit has entered into a partnership with the Women At Risk International Foundation, WARIF

As a means of protecting the health of domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors, Legit.ng charity is on a mission to raise N6,600,000 to cater to proper medical care for 100 women

The leading news company has simplified giving to this cause through its Patreon platform where each donor can donate and be a Patron for a survivor

Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital media and news platform has announced its partnership with a WARIF to ensuring that all young girls and women across Nigeria live in a society free of rape and sexual violence.

Legit.ng & WARIF partners to save 100 domestic abuse survivors

Donate to save the lives of women and girls at risk via Legit Charity Patreon

How you can join the initiative

Through Legit.ng and WARIF’s partnership, the leading digital media company plans to support 100 female survivors with N6,600,000 cash donations.

To achieve this, we call out to 1000 readers of Legit.ng and well-meaning Nigerians to support the partnership with at least N6,600, for the provision of proper medical care for the 100 female survivors that will be supported.

The donation will cover treatment, forensic examination, HIV test, pregnancy test, post-exposure drugs, and three (3) sessions of psycho-social counselling.

Legit.ng via its charity arm has promised total transparency and accountability to its donors and to publish detailed reports so that benefactors can see how much impact they are making to the heroines of the new donation phase.

Since Legit.ng kicked off its charity initiative in 2021, the leading digital media company has gone on to call the attention of individual plights to key stakeholders, as far as the corridors of the Aso rock which resulted in great change.

Legit.ng and WARIF seeks your help

These existing problems forms the basis of Legit.ng’s partnership with the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a non-profit organization incorporated in response to the high incidence of rape, sexual violence and human trafficking occurring amongst young girls and women across Nigeria.

But most importantly, these problems are awakening calls to Nigerians and every humane individual to get involved in the restoration of these women and younger girls who have faced harsh risks all their lives. Give them a reason to close their eyes at night, have sweet dreams once again and live a life devoid of fear.

The partnership which was forged in line with Legit.ng’s ambitious mission to make the world a better place to live. By identifying survivors of life’s harsh realities, often referred to as heroes and heroines, and telling their stories, Legit.ng has been able to help scores of people overcome these severe life events.

In doing this again, with a focus on women at risk, the leading digital media company’s charity arm is helping people in the society see why they need to join in the fight against women abuse, and to join in the restoration of these women.

Speaking on the partnership and the impact of the partnership, Centre Manager|Head, Medical Service Division at WARIF, Dr. Aniekan Makanjuola said:

“At WARIF, we believe that a collaborative effort is essential in tackling the epidemic of gender-based violence in our society. Therefore, this fundraising initiative by Legit.ng Charity would go a long way in impacting the lives of survivors who walk into the WARIF Centre, ensuring that they get the adequate care that they need.”

Reiterating Legit.ng’s commitment to telling stories that drive impact and restoration, Head of Desk, Human Interest Stories, Rahaman Abiola, whose dedication to identifying survivors of life’s hard dealt blow, and bringing awareness to their problems in a way of providing solution, described the partnership with WARIF as a partnership worthy of emulation and one that should be supported by all. He said:

“This is an impactful and socially responsible engagement that we have taken on and we are resolute on seeing it to the end. The only way to change more lives is by telling stories that spotlights their plights and help people see the need to pitch in. Like Mother Theresa once said, not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love. This resonates with us a lot and that is why we give the platform for change makers to impact the lives of many in need with their widow’s mite.”

The 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) also showed that 30% of females between 15 and 49 years had experienced sexual violence. This is one-third of every woman you may know.

Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) posits that 10,000 girls experience gender-based violence every day and 84.0% of girls abused do not know where to seek help. These are girls whom you talk to, the ones who live around you yet it's hard to tell. Imagine the toll this takes on their mental health and their physical well-being, the fear they live in and the urgent need for protection.

In the same year, the Legit.ng developed a social series on YouTube called “My Migration Story”, which covers illegal migration, human trafficking and other untold issues of vulnerable ​​population of Nigeria. Some of the heroes of the series have received financial help from Legit.ng viewers and readers. For example, Esohe, a mother of four, received over N500,000 in donations to start her own business and pay for rent, so her kids have shelter.

To enable everyone to pitch in on this journey to restoration, Legit.ng charity has simplified giving to this cause through its Patreon platform where each donor can be a Patron for a survivor.

Interested donors can click HERE to make a donation that restores a survivor to a better life.

You can also read our first true-life survivors' story for this partnership HERE.

