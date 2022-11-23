Real-time media monitoring and data analytics platform, NewsWhip has reported a shakeup in its rankings in newly released Facebook’s top 10 global web publishers for October, 2022.

The credible ranking platform has revealed that Nigeria’s leading digital news and entertainment publisher, Legit.ng surged to the top of the ranking table, making it the first time an African or Nigerian media agency would attain such heights in the history of the rankings. This record-breaking win comes after Legit.ng maintained its clean streak as the second global Facebook web publisher for five months straight, coming next to globally acclaimed publisher, Daily Mail.

Taking over from British daily newspaper and news website Daily Mail, Legit.ng was reported to have recorded high engagement to the tune of 20,749,047, featured twice in the top 15 articles ranking of the month, and held a total article count of about 4,769.

Contributing to this engagement and top ranking were Legit.ng unique human-interest stories focused on Nigerian individuals and families. Notable of all was Legit.ng’s story about a humorous story about a woman cooking while standing on a chair to get some height advantage. Legit’s star human interest story editor Israel Usulor did a great job covering this story in an article titled- Justice for short women. He also covered a self-love story on vitiligo where a beautiful black girl recorded her vitiligo story on Tik-Tok.

Another story of interest was that of a 24-year old lady who became an internet sensation after welcoming a quintuplet at the Umuahia hospital in Akwa, Nigeria. This story was reported by award-winning HIS desk editor, Victor Duru.

HIS team star, Ankrah Shalom also reported an emotional story about a little boy who was crying uncontrollably for a sibling. This story was relatable for a lot of people as they took to the internet to share similar scenarios in their households.

Sharing her excitement, Head of Content and Country Manager, Nigeria, Lesia Kozachevska said: “I was waiting for this day for the last three years. We finally made it to number one (#1) of all news publishers on Facebook.” She congratulated the large team and thanked them for their efforts and willingness to be the best.

This achievement and well deserved recognition once again strengthens Legit.ng’s hold as Nigeria’s number one digital news platform .

With this rise in rank, Legit.ng is officially the number one Facebook web publisher in the world in October, 2022.

How media houses were assessed

The analysis was based on English language content from publishers, and it is ranked based on Facebook likes, shares and comments to the web content and ranked by domain.

Leading the way through news

