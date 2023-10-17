The N-Power programme of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is considered one of the ruling party's achievements

Legit.ng reports that since its (N-Power) inauguration in 2016, N-Power has enrolled three batches and close to one million Nigerian youths

Before the Nigerian government announced the suspension of the scheme earlier in October, a claim surfaced that the 2023 N-Power Programme could be applied for

FCT, Abuja - A post on a page on the popular social networking site, Facebook, suggested that the 2023 N-Power programme is on.

According to the post, interested Nigerian youths can “become a beneficiary” of the famed scheme “by applying today”.

FG is not yet recruiting for N-Power. Photo credit: Npower

Source: Facebook

N-Power: Be careful of deceitful sites

The post which was made by NGCareers on Thursday, August 31, has garnered more than 2,700 reactions, 1,000+ comments, and over 32 shares.

All the comments seen by Legit.ng showed commenters interested in the supposed opportunity.

Is the opening real? Legit.ng checks.

Legit.ng clicked on the link attached to the Facebook post and it took us to a suspicious and undependable site. Legit.ng clicked on the “Apply here” button and were asked to fill in our name, email address, gender, state of origin, and phone number.

First, its internet address doesn’t contain the federal government’s gov.ng domain. And after filling in the requested details, it redirects to a dodgy website that explains how to apply for a Harvard University programme in the USA.

But the site wasn’t the university’s official site and there was no indication the process was legitimate.

There is no record of such an application on relevant Nigerian government websites. Legit.ng went through the ministry websites for humanitarian affairs, information and national orientation and found nothing.

The message is a scam, as is the website.

Apart from the above, the last time the FG enlisted recruited for the N-Power scheme was in 2022 when additional youths were admitted into the programme.

Stipends: Owed N-Power beneficiaries to be paid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government on Monday, October 16, said it would commence payment of the 9-month backlog to N-Power beneficiaries in November 2023.

This was disclosed by the national programme manager of N-Power, Akindele Egbuwalo.

