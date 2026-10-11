Technology is changing how businesses operate, creating demand for professionals who can develop software, analyse data, protect digital systems and use artificial intelligence (AI).

For Nigerians seeking employment or considering a career change, learning the right technology skills could open opportunities in banking, telecommunications, e-commerce and remote work.

Coursera's 2026 Job Skills Report highlights emerging skills across AI, data, IT and software development. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies AI and big data, cybersecurity and technological literacy among skills expected to grow in importance.

10 Most In-Demand Tech Skills Employers Need in 2026 and How Much They Pay

Source: UGC

Here are 10 technology skills worth considering in 2026, the jobs they can lead to and their potential earnings.

1. Artificial intelligence and generative AI

AI enables computers to perform tasks such as analysing information, generating content and automating repetitive work. Employers use it to improve customer service, detect fraud and support decision-making.

Beginners can explore AI tools, Python programming and machine learning. Career options include AI engineer, machine-learning engineer and automation specialist. Earnings vary considerably by expertise and employer.

2. Data analytics and data science

Data professionals examine information to identify patterns and help businesses make informed decisions. Banks use analytics to understand transactions, while retailers analyse sales to forecast demand.

Useful tools include Excel, SQL, Power BI and Python. Career options include data analyst, data scientist and business intelligence analyst.

According to Legit.ng's 2026 data analyst salary guide, entry-level analysts may earn ₦120,000–₦200,000 monthly, while experienced professionals can earn ₦250,000–₦700,000 or more.

3. Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity professionals protect computer systems, networks and sensitive information against hacking, fraud and data theft. Banks, technology companies and government agencies need these specialists to secure their digital operations.

Learners can study networking, security monitoring and vulnerability assessment. Potential jobs include cybersecurity analyst and pen*tration tester.

Glassdoor's Nigerian salary estimates provide a reference for analyst earnings, although actual pay varies by experience and employer.

4. Cloud computing

Cloud computing allows businesses to store information, host applications and access computing resources online. Organisations use platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to operate and scale digital services.

Relevant careers include cloud engineer, cloud administrator and cloud architect.

Profolio's cloud engineer salary guide estimates that Nigerian professionals can earn from about ₦200,000 monthly at junior level to over ₦900,000 at senior levels, depending on expertise and responsibilities.

5. Software and web development

Software developers build and maintain websites, mobile applications and business systems. Their work supports services ranging from online banking to e-commerce platforms.

Beginners can learn JavaScript, Python or other programming languages and develop practical projects. Jobs include frontend developer, backend developer and software engineer.

See Glassdoor's Nigerian software engineer salary estimates for a reference on potential earnings.

6. DevOps and automation

DevOps combines software development and IT operations to help companies test, deploy and maintain applications efficiently. Automation reduces manual work and can minimise errors and downtime.

Important skills include Linux, scripting, cloud infrastructure and software deployment tools. Career options include DevOps engineer and site reliability engineer. Pay depends on technical expertise and the complexity of the systems managed.

7. Database management and data engineering

Database professionals organise, maintain and secure information, while data engineers build systems that collect and process information for business use.

Banks, retailers and fintech companies rely on these systems to maintain accurate records and support transactions. Relevant skills include SQL, database design and data pipelines. Possible roles include database administrator and data engineer.

8. Networking and IT infrastructure

Networking specialists connect and maintain the systems that allow computers, servers and devices to communicate. Businesses need them to ensure reliable connectivity and protect their infrastructure.

Learners can study routing, switching, network security and troubleshooting. Career options include network engineer and systems administrator. Salaries depend on experience, certifications and employer requirements.

9. UI/UX design

User interface (UI) and user experience (UX) designers make websites and applications visually appealing and easy to use. Businesses rely on them to improve customer experiences and reduce frustration with digital services.

Useful skills include user research, wireframing, prototyping and Figma. Career options include UI designer, UX designer and product designer. Pay varies by experience and portfolio quality.

10. Technology project management

Technology project managers coordinate teams, budgets and deadlines to deliver digital products and services. They may oversee software launches, system upgrades or cloud migrations.

Skills include planning, communication, risk management and Agile methods. Career paths include IT project manager, Scrum master and technical programme manager.

10 Most In-Demand Tech Skills Employers Need in 2026 and How Much They Pay

Source: UGC

How should Nigerians choose a tech skill?

The best choice depends on individual interests, existing knowledge and available learning opportunities. Beginners should study job descriptions, learn foundational concepts and build practical projects that demonstrate their abilities.

Learning a skill does not guarantee employment or a particular salary. However, combining technical knowledge with problem-solving, communication and practical experience can help candidates compete for opportunities in Nigeria and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng