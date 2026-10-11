The NCC introduced a USSD code that phone owners can dial to check their device approval status.

The move follows warnings sent to users of iPhones, Tecno, Infinix, Oukitel and Google Pixel devices about possible network disconnection after 30 days.

The NCC's Device Management System uses IMEI numbers to identify devices and flag those that do not meet regulatory standards.

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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a USSD option that allows phone owners to check whether their devices have received regulatory approval as the commission prepares to enforce rules that could lead to unapproved handsets being disconnected from local networks.

Users can access the service by dialling *315# and selecting option 1, labelled "Check this device", to view their phone's status. Nigeria Startup News reported the development on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Nigerians can now check their phone approval status using NCC's USSD code Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

NCC moves to block unapproved phones

The development follows a report by Legit.ng on Sunday, October 11, 2026, that the NCC had begun warning smartphone users that their devices could be disconnected from Nigerian telecommunications networks after 30 cumulative days if they were not verified.

Text messages carrying the warnings have reportedly been sent to users of Apple iPhones, Tecno, Infinix, Oukitel and Google Pixel devices. The messages advise recipients to contact their sellers or dial 315 for further guidance.

The warnings have raised concerns among consumers, particularly those who purchased their phones abroad or from local retailers and are unsure whether their devices meet the commission's requirements, BusinessDay reports.

How the Device Management System works

The NCC's Device Management System (DMS) is designed to identify mobile phones operating on Nigerian networks and assess whether they meet the required technical and regulatory standards.

The system uses International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers to identify individual devices and support the commission's regulatory oversight.

The commission's enforcement efforts are also intended to strengthen compliance among phone importers, manufacturers and dealers.

Nigerians with iPhones, Tecno and Google Pixel can check their phone status Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

What phone owners should do

Consumers who are unsure about their device status can dial *315# and select option 1 to check the response, according to reports announcing the service.

The NCC also maintains an online database of approved handsets that consumers can search using their phone models.

For people who legitimately purchased their phones abroad or through private sales, the commission is preparing a registration process to help address verification issues. Details of the procedure are yet to be published.

Receiving a warning message does not automatically mean a phone is counterfeit; it indicates that the device has not been verified within the system.

NCC unveils new telecom company phone numbers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new telecommunications company, Swift Telephone Network Limited (STN), has confirmed the telephone numbers it uses as it prepares to expand its operations across Nigeria.

STN received a Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) from the federal government, giving it the authority to provide telecommunications services across the country.

STN describes the licence as a key milestone in its long effort to grow its telecoms operations.

Source: Legit.ng