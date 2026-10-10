A Nigerian firm built the technology behind Nigeria’s National Digital Postcode, giving addressable buildings unique 11-character location codes

More precise address data could improve deliveries, customer verification, public services and emergency response—but benefits depend on adoption

Milsat’s work in Nigeria and Sierra Leone highlights growing opportunities for local firms in mapping and public infrastructure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s frustrating search for hard-to-find homes and businesses could become easier, thanks to technology developed by a local company now powering the Federal Government’s new National Digital Postcode system.

Milsat, a Nigerian geospatial technology firm founded by Taslim Saluadeen and Adedamola Baderinwa, built the technology behind the initiative, which aims to make locations easier to identify and connect to essential services.

Bosun Tijani unveils the Nigerian firm behind the digital postcode. Credit: Bosun Tijani/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

Its emergence puts Nigerian engineering at the centre of an ambitious effort to tackle an everyday problem: finding the right address without repeated phone calls, confusing landmarks or lengthy directions.

From census mapping to national postcodes

Milsat’s journey to the national rollout began with a postcode pilot delivered in 2023. The company subsequently expanded its technology to support a nationwide system.

Before that deployment, it supported the National Population Commission in mapping more than 65 million properties in preparation for Nigeria’s first digital census.

That work provided experience in collecting and managing location information at scale, expertise now being applied beyond population planning.

Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister Bosun Tijani highlighted the company’s contribution, presenting it as evidence that Nigerian firms can develop infrastructure for domestic needs and take their expertise abroad. He also acknowledged NIPOST, Meeds Network Limited and the NPC.

What the new postcode means

According to the official postcode portal, the system gives each addressable building a unique 11-character digital postcode linked to its location. Its nationwide launch took place on October 1, 2026.

The objective is to provide a precise location identity that people, businesses and government agencies can use when identifying or sharing addresses.

The portal also provides options for organisations to integrate postcode information into their services, including customer and merchant address verification.

For Nigerians accustomed to describing their homes by nearby junctions, shops or places of worship, widespread use could make address sharing considerably simpler.

Why shoppers and businesses should care

The potential benefits extend well beyond receiving letters.

For online shoppers and vendors, more reliable location information could reduce delivery confusion and help logistics operators plan routes more efficiently. Small businesses could become easier for customers and dispatch riders to locate.

Financial institutions could use better address information to support customer verification, while public agencies could improve service planning and emergency response.

These are potential gains, however, rather than proof that delivery delays or verification problems have already disappeared. Their impact will depend on how effectively organisations adopt the system.

Nigerian technology finds opportunities abroad

Milsat has also deployed enumeration area demarcation technology in Sierra Leone, demonstrating that its capabilities extend beyond Nigeria.

Its experience points to opportunities for local technology companies in mapping, population data and public infrastructure, alongside Nigeria’s more familiar fintech sector.

How Milsat, a Nigerian firm, powered the country's new digital address system. Credit: NIPOST

Source: UGC

But building the platform is only part of the task. Keeping location information accurate and encouraging consistent use will determine its lasting value.

For households and businesses, the real test is practical: whether a digital postcode makes it easier to receive deliveries, access services and be found when it matters most.

Digital postcode: How to check your name, Home address

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s new digital postcode system is giving residents a way to locate their homes online, but the appearance of homeowners’ names in some address records has raised questions about what the platform displays.

Launched on October 1, 2026, the federal government’s National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System assigns an 11-character code to addressable buildings, helping users identify specific locations more precisely.

Source: Legit.ng