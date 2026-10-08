AEDC has launched MyPower Mobile and Web Apps to help customers manage electricity services online

Customers can use the platforms to buy tokens, pay bills, report outages, track complaints and manage their accounts

The apps also allow customers to verify AEDC staff before granting them access to their homes or premises

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc. (AEDC) has introduced new mobile and web applications that will allow customers to manage their electricity accounts, report outages and track complaints without visiting its offices.

The distribution company said the platforms, known as MyPower Mobile and MyPower Web Apps, were designed to make access to electricity services faster, easier and more convenient.

Abuja DisCo Launches New App for Customers to Report Power Outages, Track Complaints, Others

Source: UGC

AEDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the launch was part of activities marking Customer Service Week and reflects the company's efforts to improve customer experience through digital solutions.

Okwuokenye said the platforms would give customers more control over their electricity accounts while providing different options for accessing AEDC services.

Customers can report outages, track complaints

According to Okwuokenye, the new digital platforms bring several electricity-related services together in one place.

He said:

“Customers can buy electricity tokens anytime and anywhere, pay their bills, report power outages and other service issues, and lodge and track complaints."

They can also check their energy consumption, access electricity bills and payment receipts, manage multiple meters and accounts, and update their personal information without having to visit an AEDC office.

The AEDC boss said the initiative was part of the company's broader digital transformation efforts and was intended to make routine transactions more convenient for customers.

Customers who prefer using smartphones can access the mobile application, while those who would rather use a computer or mobile browser can use the web version.

New AEDC feature allows customers to verify staff

One of the key features of the new platforms is a staff verification service designed to improve customer security.

“The apps will also allow customers to confirm the identity of AEDC personnel before granting them access to their premises,” he said.

Okwuokenye said this additional verification layer would help customers interact more securely with company officials.

He explained that the digital platforms were designed to give customers greater flexibility in choosing how they engage with AEDC.

The company said bringing account management, payments, service requests and staff verification into a single digital environment would further simplify customers' interactions with the electricity distributor.

Also speaking, AEDC’s Chief Operating Officer, Engr. Blessing Ogbe, said the applications reflected the company’s efforts to continuously improve the customer journey and redefine the way it delivered services.

Source: Legit.ng