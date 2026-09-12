Nigeria's active SIM cards reached 195.9 million in mid-2026, with 162.6 million Nigerians now connected to mobile internet, NCC data showed

Nigerians completed N1.7 quadrillion in total transfers in 2025, with POS transactions outpacing ATM withdrawals in volume, per NIBSS figures

Fintechs including Moniepoint, OPay and PalmPay onboarded tens of millions of users the traditional banking system had largely ignored

The country has changed. Did you notice? Something shifted in Nigeria, and it did not announce itself with a press conference or a government directive.

It happened quietly, in your hand, on your phone screen, at the POS stand outside your street and in the USSD code you dialled when the app refused to load.

POS agents have become an important source of financial access for Nigerians in underserved communities. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's digital economy is no longer a promise. It is already running, and it is running through everyday people.

The numbers are not government projections. They are live data collected this year from the agencies and companies at the centre of this shift. What they show is a country that has crossed a threshold and cannot go back.

195 million SIMs. But are they all working for you?

Start with the basics: your phone line. As of mid-2026, Nigeria has 195.9 million active SIM cards registered on its networks, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

That is nearly one SIM for every person in the country, including men, women, children and infants.

But here is the detail that matters: data subscriptions have reached 162.6 million. That means roughly 162 million Nigerians now have mobile internet access, whether they use it to browse, bank, pay bills or run a business.

In seven months alone, from January to July 2026, Nigerians consumed 10.2 million terabytes of data. To put that in perspective, one terabyte can hold roughly 500 hours of video. Nigeria consumed 10.2 million of those in half a year.

That is not casual browsing. That is an economy moving online.

The network carrying most of that traffic? MTN Nigeria, which crossed 100 million subscribers this month, a first in the company's history on this continent. Its data revenue grew by 38.4% year-on-year, powered not by the wealthy few, but by millions of ordinary Nigerians upgrading from 2G feature phones to 4G smartphones.

Cash is retreating. Here is the proof.

Walk into any Lagos market today, and you will see something that would have seemed strange five years ago: a trader holding a POS machine as part of the stall's inventory because it is.

The data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) tells the full story. In 2025, Nigerians made N1.07 quadrillion in total transfers. These were not projections but completed transactions.

Mobile money and app-to-app transfers are growing at a pace that ATMs cannot match. The share of cash withdrawals as a proportion of total transactions has been falling consistently. The Central Bank of Nigeria's cashless policy data shows that POS transactions now regularly outpace ATM withdrawals in volume, meaning more Nigerians pay digitally than withdraw physical cash from machines.

For ordinary people, this matters in one very direct way: the POS stand is now a bank branch. NCC and NIBSS data together show that in underserved communities, including markets, motor parks and rural local governments, POS agents have become the primary point of financial access for millions who have never entered a bank building.

Moniepoint, OPay, PalmPay, MoMo: the new names of money

The fintechs did not just build apps. They built infrastructure for people the old banking system had decided were not worth serving.

Moniepoint processed over N1 trillion in transactions in a single month in 2025, crossing that threshold for the first time and maintaining it. Its network of agents and business accounts now spans every geopolitical zone in Nigeria. A tomato seller in Kano, a logistics rider in Port Harcourt and a tailor in Aba can now receive payments, send money and access float without ever queuing at a GTBank counter.

OPay reported over 40 million registered users in Nigeria as of its most recent disclosure, a figure that places it among the largest financial platforms in Africa by active user base.

For millions of urban Nigerians, OPay was the first app that made splitting a bill, paying a dispatch rider or sending money home feel as simple as sending a WhatsApp message.

PalmPay has carved its own lane, particularly among younger, smartphone-first Nigerians.

With a reported user base that crossed 30 million registered accounts, it competes directly through rewards, zero-transfer-fee promotions and a slick interface that keeps users, especially students and entry-level workers, coming back. Where OPay built on agent networks, PalmPay built on loyalty. Both strategies are working.

Then there is MTN MoMo, and this one carries a different kind of weight.

When MTN Nigeria received its Payment Service Bank licence and launched MoMo PSB, it brought something no pure-play fintech could match: a pre-existing relationship with more than 80 million subscribers.

Many of those subscribers are in semi-urban and rural Nigeria, exactly where traditional banks have the thinnest presence. MoMo's pitch is not just convenience; it is access for the person who lives three hours from the nearest bank branch but has had an MTN SIM in their pocket for a decade.

What changed across all of them? Two things. First, the CBN's tiered KYC framework allowed fintechs to onboard users with just a phone number and BVN, removing the account-opening barriers that had kept millions out. Second, the naira redesign crisis of 2023, painful as it was, forced millions of Nigerians who had never trusted mobile money to try it out of necessity. Many never went back.

The trust gap is real, and the industry knows it

Here is the part that fintech marketing campaigns do not shout about: Nigerians still do not fully trust digital financial services, and the data confirms it.

The EFInA Access to Finance (A2F) 2026 Survey, the most authoritative consumer financial inclusion study in Nigeria, found that while formal financial access has improved significantly, a measurable segment of users, particularly women, rural residents and older Nigerians, report distrust of digital platforms as a primary barrier to deeper adoption.

The concerns are not irrational. Transaction failures, delayed reversals, SIM-swap fraud and unresolved disputes have been documented complaints. The Consumer Protection Department of the CBN received thousands of formal complaints in 2025 related to digital transaction failures and unauthorised debits.

Moniepoint's own published trust research, released to address this directly, acknowledged that agent reliability and dispute-resolution speed are the two factors most cited by users when asked why they limit how much money they keep or move through mobile platforms.

This is not a reason to avoid digital finance. It is a reason to demand better from the platforms, the regulators and the agents who represent them on every street corner in Nigeria.

The infrastructure behind the scene

None of this works without the pipes: the fibre, the towers, the cables under the ground and under the sea.

In 2026, Nigeria's total fibre-optic infrastructure crossed 82,000 kilometres of deployed cable, according to NCC figures.

That is enough fibre to stretch from Lagos to London and back twice. It is the backbone that makes a N50,000 transfer from Abuja to Owerri complete in four seconds.

Nigeria is also connected to 14 submarine cable systems, the undersea internet highways that link the country to global data networks. Each cable landing station, whether in Lagos or Forçados, is a node in a network that makes Nigerian e-commerce, remote work and digital banking possible.

The federal government's National Broadband Plan targets 70% broadband reach by 2025, a target that has been partially met in urban centres but remains a work in progress in rural states. The gap is real. But the direction of travel is not in doubt.

Your street, your data, your economy

Here is what all of this means when you zoom out:

Nigeria's digital economy contributed an estimated N6.5 trillion to GDP in 2025, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), representing one of the fastest-growing sectors in the entire economy. That is not software engineers in Yaba alone. That is the POS agent in Onitsha, the data reseller in Kaduna, the Instagram vendor in Ibadan and the logistics app rider in Kano.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has recorded consistent growth in registered digital businesses year-on-year, with the formal tech startup count now exceeding 3,000 active registered entities, up from fewer than 1,000 five years ago.

E-commerce platforms, led by Jumia, Jiji and a growing constellation of social commerce sellers, processed hundreds of millions of orders in 2025. Jumia Nigeria's gross merchandise value remained among the highest on the continent despite the macroeconomic headwinds that squeezed consumer spending across the board.

The risks, and what could go wrong

The momentum is real. But so are the risks. Cybersecurity remains the most urgent threat. The Nigeria Cybersecurity Act 2024 created new obligations for digital platforms, including mandatory incident reporting, minimum security standards and penalties for data breaches. But enforcement is still catching up with the speed of the sector. Fraud losses in Nigerian digital finance exceeded N17 billion in 2025, according to NIBSS data, a figure that has grown alongside transaction volumes.

Regulatory friction is the second pressure point. The CBN, NCC, NITDA, SEC and FCCPC all have overlapping jurisdiction over parts of the digital economy. For startups trying to scale, navigating five regulators simultaneously is not a compliance exercise; it is a survival test. Industry voices have called for a unified digital economy regulatory framework. That conversation is ongoing but unresolved.

The rise of digital finance is reducing Nigerians' dependence on traditional banking channels and cash. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Infrastructure inequality remains stubborn. Urban Nigerians in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt experience a fundamentally different digital Nigeria from residents of Kebbi, Zamfara or Borno. Until 4G coverage is genuinely nationwide and data prices fall further, the digital economy will continue to grow unevenly, enriching some states faster than others.

The bottom line

Nigeria's digital transformation is not a future event. It is a present reality: imperfect, uneven, occasionally frustrating, but undeniably real.

195 million SIMs. N1.07 quadrillion in transfers. 82,000 kilometres of fibre. 162 million data subscribers. A fintech sector that has onboarded tens of millions of people whom traditional banks ignored for decades.

The country is changing, in your pocket, on your screen and at the POS stand on your street.

The only question left is whether the infrastructure, regulation and trust will grow fast enough to match the pace of the people already running ahead of it.

Source: Legit.ng