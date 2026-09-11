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ANAN Launches New Accounting Technician Certification (AATC), Unveils Refreshed Strategic Identity
Nigeria

ANAN Launches New Accounting Technician Certification (AATC), Unveils Refreshed Strategic Identity

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) unveiled its refreshed strategic identity and launched the new Accounting Technician Certification (AATC) at its 31st Annual National Conference held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja.

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The initiatives were formally unveiled by the ANAN President, Hajia Zuwairat Talatu Kishimi, while Prof. Suleiman Aruwa provided detailed explanations of the programmes and their impact on the profession.

ANAN Launches New Accounting Technician Certification (AATC), Unveils Refreshed Strategic Identity
ANAN Launches New Accounting Technician Certification (AATC), Unveils Refreshed Strategic Identity. Photo credit: ProfSuleimanAruwa
Source: UGC

According to ANAN, the new identity is aimed at positioning the association as a recognised authority in professional accountancy, with a focus on excellence, integrity, and global relevance. Its core values, captured under the acronym PLANTED - Professionalism, Leadership, Accountability, Nobility, Transparency, Education, and Discipline, are designed to strengthen trust and governance across the profession.

Alongside the identity launch, ANAN introduced the AATC, a three-level programme aligned with the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Accounting Technician Competency Framework. The certification provides a structured pathway from foundational knowledge to advanced technician competence, with progression into ANAN’s professional examinations.

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Each stage builds progressively: Foundation Level: Financial literacy and ethics; Intermediate Level: Taxation, business law, and information systems; and the Advanced Level: Auditing, public sector accounting, and advanced taxation.

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Speaking to Legit.ng after the event, Prof. Suleiman Aruwa said:

“ANAN’s refreshed strategic identity positions us to produce professional accountants who are ethical, tech-enabled, and globally competitive. Through the AATC Programme and a competency-based curriculum, we are expanding access via an accounting technicians’ pathway into the Certified National Accountants qualification, while aligning with international standards. Our goal is simple: to build future-ready professionals who will drive the evolving dynamics of the accounting profession in Nigeria’s public and private sectors, and remain globally relevant.”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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