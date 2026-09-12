Pastor Jerry Eze's church has responded after a woman, Sandra Okpara, appealed for the return of N1,6m she allegedly transferred to the church

The church said it only became aware of the woman’s complaint after her video went viral, insisting that she had not previously contacted its officials

Streams of Joy has now asked Okpara to contact the church through its official channels and provide the transaction details

Streams of Joy International, the church founded by Pastor Jerry Eze, has broken its silence after a woman identified as Sandra Okpara claimed that she mistakenly transferred N1,640,200 to the church.

The development followed a viral video in which Okpara appealed for help, explaining that the money was allegedly meant for other people.

Her plea quickly put the spotlight on the church, with many people waiting to see how the institution would respond.

Now, Streams of Joy has given its side of the story.

Church speaks after viral video

In a statement shared on X, Streams of Joy said it became aware of Okpara’s allegation through the video circulating online.

However, the church said the woman had not contacted it before making the matter public.

“Prior to its publication, we had not received any call, email, direct message or formal complaint from the individual regarding the alleged erroneous transfer,” the church stated.

The clarification adds an interesting twist to the story.

While Okpara was publicly appealing for the money to be returned, the church says it had not received a direct complaint from her before the video surfaced online.

Streams of Joy explains its process

The church also sought to reassure the public that it has a procedure for handling situations involving mistaken transactions.

According to Streams of Joy, it routinely receives reports of erroneous payments and resolves them through a verification process.

The church therefore invited Okpara to contact its officials through its recognised channels and submit the relevant transaction details.

It said this would enable its team to investigate the claim and determine what happened.

Streams of Joy said it remained available to address genuine concerns and promised to handle the matter transparently.

“We therefore invite the individual to contact us directly via our official channels and provide the transaction details so the matter can be promptly investigated and resolved,” the church said.

It added that its team was “committed to addressing all genuine concerns transparently and responsibly.”

Read Pastor Jerry Eze's church statement here:

Pastor Jerry Eze's church says it only became aware of the woman’s complaint after her video went viral. Photo: Pastor Jerry Eze.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Eze shares encounter with Elumelu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a video capturing a rare encounter between Pastor Jerry and Tony Elumelu has gone viral online.

The short video showed the two prominent figures exchanging pleasantries before Jerry Eze was introduced to other people in the room. The link-up has stirred reactions, with some netizens sharing diverse opinions about Pastor Jerry Eze.

Source: Legit.ng