Nigerian US Army Soldier Lists 6 Requirements Nigerians Must Meet to Join the Military
- A Nigerian soldier who has served in the US Army for nearly 10 years broke down exactly what fellow Nigerians need to do to join the military
- The soldier said he watched a video about joining the US Army 15 years ago, and it changed the course of his life
- He outlined six requirements every immigrant must meet, starting with three critical conditions that determine whether the process can even begin
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A Nigerian man serving in the United States Army has shared a detailed breakdown of what fellow Nigerians and other African immigrants must do to join the US military, in a TikTok video that has attracted significant attention given how many Nigerians are actively looking for pathways abroad.
The soldier identified on TikTok as @izzyefizzy drew from nearly a decade of personal service and independent research, sharing how foreigners can easily join the US military.
Man lists requirements to join US army
He laid out six conditions, stressing that the first three are the most critical.
He said:
"I watched a video of how to join the US Army 15 years ago and 15 years later I'm on this uniform."
1. Age: applicants must be between 17 and 42 for the Army, though different branches carry different upper limits.
2. Education. Applicants need a high school diploma or its equivalent. For those schooled in West Africa, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate is accepted, but it must be translated to the US high school standard through any of several recognised translation agencies operating in the country.
He said:
"If you have the WAEC. Which you have to translate to the US high school standard."
3. Legal status. An applicant must hold at least a two-year green card and be physically present in the United States at the time of application. He was firm on one point in particular:
"The US Military will never recruit you from overseas. So don't let anybody deceive you."
Once those three conditions are satisfied, the next step is to walk into any Armed Forces Recruiting Station, which he described as being present in virtually every corner of the country, and present all required documents to a recruiter.
4. Pass the Armed Forces Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB). He described it as a placement tool rather than a simple pass-or-fail test, covering areas such as English, mathematics, arithmetic reasoning, and general science. The Army's minimum score threshold is 31.
He added that immigrants holding a green card will not qualify for roles requiring security clearance until they obtain US citizenship, but that a wide range of positions remains open at the point of entry.
5. Medical fitness assessment. Applicants with chronic conditions such as asthma may apply for a waiver, though he cautioned that waivers of that nature are rarely granted.
6. Background check covering personal history, past immigration records, and any prior involvement with substances. "Make sure you're coming clean when they're asking you questions," he advised.
Watch the full breakdown of the six requirements here:
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US Air Force released the official weight requirements for foreigners seeking to enlist in its military programme.
US Army shares 5-step guide to enlist
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States Army released a new official five-step guide for those looking to enlist in 2026.
This streamlined process not only prepares recruits for military life but also opens doors to over 200 diverse career opportunities, ensuring that each candidate finds a role that aligns with their skills and aspirations.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng