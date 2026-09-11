Investors can subscribe to Dangote Refinery shares through 32 approved banks, fintech platforms, mobile operators and NGX Invest

Dangote Refinery shares cost ₦525 each, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares valued at ₦5,250

The company warns investors to use only verified IPO channels and review official offer documents before committing funds

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians looking to own a stake in Aliko Dangote’s landmark refinery can subscribe for shares through 32 approved banks, fintech platforms, mobile money operators and NGX Invest.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE published the list on its official initial public offering (IPO) website, giving prospective investors a range of channels to access the public offer.

Dangote Refinery to begin share sale: Top places to buy and sell. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The refinery is offering its shares at ₦525 each, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares costing ₦5,250. The offer provides an opportunity for eligible investors to participate in one of Nigeria’s most closely watched industrial projects.

Full list of approved banks

The company has approved 19 banks for investors who want to subscribe to the Dangote Refinery public offer.

The banks are:

Access Bank Ecobank FCMB Fidelity Bank FirstBank Globus Bank GTCO Jaiz Bank Keystone Bank Lotus Bank PremiumTrust Bank Providus Bank Stanbic IBTC Sterling Bank TAJ Bank UBA Union Bank Wema Bank Zenith Bank

Fintech platforms investors can use

Investors who prefer digital investment services can also subscribe through 10 approved fintech platforms.

The platforms are Bamboo, Flutterwave, InvestNaija, Ladder, Moniepoint, Paga, Payaza, PiggyVest, Vetiva Invest and we.yan.

The inclusion of fintech companies gives investors more options beyond traditional bank branches, particularly those who prefer digital financial services.

Mobile operators and NGX Invest

Two mobile money operators are also on the approved list: Airtel SmartCash and MTN MoMo.

NGX Invest, the investment platform of the Nigerian Exchange, is the final approved channel, bringing the total to 32.

Dangote Refinery warns investors

The company has urged prospective investors to use only the approved subscription channels listed on its official IPO website.

“Only subscribe through the channels listed on this page. Do not subscribe through any channel not confirmed here,” the company stated.

The warning is important as public offers can attract fraudulent agents and unofficial payment channels. Investors should verify the platform they intend to use before making payments.

Top banks and platforms to purchase Dangote Refinery shares across Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The share offer is part of Dangote Refinery’s plan to raise capital from Nigerian investors through the sale of ordinary shares. The refinery, which has attracted significant attention since beginning operations, is seeking to broaden local participation in its ownership.

Investors should review the official offer documents, understand the risks and confirm the applicable subscription terms before committing funds.

What happens after buying Dangote Refinery shares

Legit.ng earlier reported that for Nigerians looking to buy shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, submitting an application and making payment are only the beginning of the investment journey.

The company is offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 each through its initial public offering (IPO), with a minimum subscription of 10 shares costing ₦5,250.

The offer is scheduled to run from September 14 to October 13, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng