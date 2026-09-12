The United States announced a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) to enter America

The ESTA programme allows qualifying nationals to travel to the US without obtaining a traditional visa before their trip

Countries from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific region made the list of ESTA-eligible nations

The United States government has released a full list of countries whose citizens can travel to America using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), bypassing the standard visa application process.

The ESTA programme allows nationals from approved countries to seek authorisation to travel to the US for tourism, business, or transit purposes without going through a traditional visa application at an embassy or consulate.

US reveals countries whose citizens can enter America with ESTA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ JIM WATSON/Finn Gomez

Source: Getty Images

US: Full list of ESTA-eligible countries

Below is the complete list of countries whose citizens qualify for ESTA travel to the United States:

Andorra Australia Austria Belgium Brunei Chile Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Republic of Malta Monaco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Qatar San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan United

What the ESTA list means for African travellers

Notably absent from the list are any African nations, meaning citizens from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa must continue to apply for a traditional US visa through standard embassy channels.

Most ESTA-eligible countries are in Europe, with several nations from Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific also making the cut. Qatar and Israel are the only Middle Eastern countries on the list, while Singapore and South Korea represent the broader Asian region alongside Japan, Taiwan, and Brunei.

ETA: Sri Lanka names countries that qualifies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sri Lanka had announced that citizens of 40 countries can obtain a tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) at no cost.

The free ETA allows eligible travellers to stay in Sri Lanka for up to 30 days without paying visa fees.

Source: Legit.ng