Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

US Publishes Names of 43 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter America With ESTA Instead of Visa
People

US Publishes Names of 43 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter America With ESTA Instead of Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The United States announced a list of countries whose citizens are eligible to use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) to enter America
  • The ESTA programme allows qualifying nationals to travel to the US without obtaining a traditional visa before their trip
  • Countries from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific region made the list of ESTA-eligible nations

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

The United States government has released a full list of countries whose citizens can travel to America using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), bypassing the standard visa application process.

The ESTA programme allows nationals from approved countries to seek authorisation to travel to the US for tourism, business, or transit purposes without going through a traditional visa application at an embassy or consulate.

US releases full list of 43 countries whose citizens qualify for ESTA entry
US reveals countries whose citizens can enter America with ESTA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ JIM WATSON/Finn Gomez
Source: Getty Images

US: Full list of ESTA-eligible countries

Below is the complete list of countries whose citizens qualify for ESTA travel to the United States:

Read also

No visa: 1 African country whose citizens can enter South Korea with K-ETA, stay for 60 days

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Brunei
  6. Chile
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hungary
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland
  18. Israel
  19. Italy
  20. Japan
  21. Latvia
  22. Liechtenstein
  23. Lithuania
  24. Luxembourg
  25. Republic of Malta
  26. Monaco
  27. Netherlands
  28. New Zealand
  29. Norway
  30. Poland
  31. Portugal
  32. Qatar
  33. San Marino
  34. Singapore
  35. Slovakia
  36. Slovenia
  37. South Korea
  38. Spain
  39. Sweden
  40. Switzerland
  41. Taiwan
  42. United

What the ESTA list means for African travellers

Notably absent from the list are any African nations, meaning citizens from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa must continue to apply for a traditional US visa through standard embassy channels.

Most ESTA-eligible countries are in Europe, with several nations from Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific also making the cut. Qatar and Israel are the only Middle Eastern countries on the list, while Singapore and South Korea represent the broader Asian region alongside Japan, Taiwan, and Brunei.

ETA: Sri Lanka names countries that qualifies

Read also

No visa: 2 African countries whose citizens can enter South Korea with K-ETA, stay for 90 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sri Lanka had announced that citizens of 40 countries can obtain a tourist Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) at no cost.

The free ETA allows eligible travellers to stay in Sri Lanka for up to 30 days without paying visa fees.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
USADiaspora
Hot:
Marie anne thiebaud Frsc Thinking messages Uganda Boy study medicine surgery