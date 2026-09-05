Nigeria's minimum wage of ₦70,000 struggles to cover essential living costs for average workers

Global comparisons show stark differences in purchasing power between Nigeria and developed economies

The debate on minimum wage in Nigeria centres on sustaining a decent standard of living amidst rising costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For a Nigerian worker earning the national minimum wage of ₦70,000, payday can feel less like a fresh start and more like the beginning of another countdown.

Food needs to be bought. Transport has to be paid for. Electricity bills arrive. Rent has to be saved for. There may be children to support, medical expenses to handle and, increasingly, data and phone costs to consider.

Nigerian civil servants decry N70,000 minimum wage amid high living costs. Credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Now put that against a global ranking showing minimum-wage workers in some developed economies enjoying significantly higher purchasing power.

Australia tops the ranking with a PPP-adjusted monthly minimum wage of $2,819, followed by Belgium at $2,752, Iceland at $2,730 and New Zealand at $2,673. France and Ireland also make the top 10, at $2,465 and $2,433 respectively.

The numbers are striking. But what do they actually mean for an ordinary Nigerian worker?

It is not simply about converting dollars to naira

There is an important catch.

The figures in the ranking are purchasing-power-parity, or PPP, adjusted. They are not necessarily the actual amount workers receive in their bank accounts every month.

PPP tries to account for differences in the cost of goods and services between countries. In simple terms, it asks: How much can that income actually buy where the worker lives?

That makes the comparison particularly interesting for Nigerians.

A straight dollar-to-naira conversion can produce a dramatic figure, but it does not tell the whole story. The more important question is what remains after paying for life's essentials.

What does ₦70,000 buy in Nigeria?

For a minimum-wage worker, ₦70,000 has to cover an enormous range of needs.

A portion can disappear quickly on transportation, particularly for workers commuting long distances in Lagos, Abuja and other major cities. Food can consume another substantial share, while electricity, water, communication and other household expenses continue to pile up.

Rent creates an even bigger challenge.

For someone living alone, ₦70,000 may already be stretched thin before housing is fully accounted for. For a worker supporting a family, the pressure becomes considerably greater.

This is why the debate around minimum wage in Nigeria is about much more than the figure printed on a payslip.

Why the foreign figures stand out

Australia's PPP-adjusted monthly minimum wage of $2,819 places it at the top of the ranking and makes it the highest-ranked country outside Europe.

New Zealand follows at $2,673, while France records $2,465 and Ireland $2,433.

Again, these figures should not be interpreted as saying workers in these countries simply receive those exact amounts in cash.

But they illustrate a much bigger difference in the economic environment surrounding minimum-wage workers.

The question is not merely “How much do they earn?”

It is “How much of a decent life can that income support?, a Nigerian civil servant, Obafemi Irewole, told Legit.ng.

Nigeria's minimum wage challenge

Nigeria's ₦70,000 minimum wage was introduced against a backdrop of rising living costs and intense pressure on household budgets.

For workers, a higher salary means little if prices rise just as quickly.

That is the uncomfortable part of the minimum-wage debate. Increasing the wage floor can provide relief, but sustained improvements in living standards also depend on inflation, food prices, housing, transportation, electricity and the overall strength of the economy.

A worker earning more but facing rapidly rising prices may discover that the extra income does not translate into much more purchasing power.

The bigger African question

Nigeria's experience reflects a wider challenge across Africa.

Many African economies have large informal sectors, making it difficult for statutory minimum wages to reach every worker. At the same time, governments face the challenge of balancing higher wages with the ability of businesses to create and retain jobs.

Nigerians demand an increase in the minimum wage, decry N70,000 monthly payment. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

That leaves African workers facing a difficult question: Is the goal simply to raise the minimum wage, or to build an economy where the minimum wage can actually provide a decent standard of living?

For the Nigerian worker, that distinction matters.

Because at the end of the month, what matters is not simply seeing ₦70,000 on a payslip.

It is how much of that ₦70,000 is still capable of putting food on the table, paying the bills and providing a reasonable life after the essentials have taken their share.

List of countries with the highest minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Switzerland led the world in minimum hourly wages in 2024, paying workers $27.60 per hour.

The figures placed Nigeria at position 151 on the global ranking, with a minimum wage of just $0.25 per hour, underscoring the vast gap between African labour earnings and those in wealthier nations.

Source: Legit.ng