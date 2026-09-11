IPMAN National President Abubakar Shettima called on Dangote Refinery to broaden its direct PMS allocation beyond a select group of marketers

Shettima said wider access would cut out middlemen and reduce logistics costs that drive up pump prices for Nigerians

IPMAN, which represents over 150,000 retail outlets, also urged members to buy into Dangote Refinery's planned public share sale

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals to open its direct Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) allocation to every registered independent marketer in the country, rather than limiting access to a chosen few.

IPMAN urges Dangote Refinery to expand direct PMS allocation to all registered independent marketers nationwide. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

IPMAN National President Abubakar Shettima made the call while addressing developments in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, arguing that the current arrangement creates unnecessary supply bottlenecks and inflates costs for end consumers.

Shettima said:

"We urge the refinery to expand its direct allocation framework to comprehensively capture every registered independent marketer nationwide, instead of a select few."

He explained that broadening access would strip out the anti-competitive advantages held by middlemen whose logistics charges push up the final price of petrol at filling stations, Leadership reports.

IPMAN Backs Dangote Refinery Share Sale

Beyond the allocation dispute, Shettima congratulated the refinery's board on its upcoming public share sale, calling it a landmark development for Nigeria's energy landscape.

He said the offering would convert what is currently a private venture into an asset in which all Nigerians can hold a stake.

Shettima urged IPMAN members to take part in the share sale, saying the association, which covers more than 150,000 retail outlets across Nigeria, sees the investment as critical to the country's long-term energy security.

He said:

"Investment in the Dangote Refinery is a direct stake in the energy security and economic sovereignty of Nigeria."

He added that marketers who become equity holders in the refinery would be better placed to support reliable fuel distribution across all 36 states and help stabilise pump prices over time, shifting their role from product off-takers to part-owners of one of Africa's largest refining facilities.

IPMAN Calls for End to PMS Imports

Punch reports that Shettima also pressed the federal government to put firmer policies in place to discourage petrol imports, warning that continued dependence on foreign-refined products drains Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves and stunts the growth of domestic refining capacity.

Dangote Refinery’s direct PMS allocation programme faces calls for nationwide expansion. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

He said IPMAN was already directing its members to source petroleum products exclusively from local refineries as a way to optimise Nigeria's refining output and build stronger domestic supply chains.

Shettima said:

"Embracing our domestic refining capabilities is a patriotic obligation that will eliminate costly freight and port charges, stimulate local employment, and pave the quickest path toward complete national energy independence."

Dangote Refinery petrol prices remain below imported fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's petrol landing cost has climbed to N1,314.67 per litre, according to fresh data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), as international crude oil prices push towards the $100 per barrel mark amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran.

MEMAN's latest figures also show that the landing cost of diesel, known officially as Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), has risen to N1,850.66 per litre, reflecting the broader impact of higher global energy costs on Nigeria's downstream market.

Despite the jump in landing cost, petrol is currently trading below the MEMAN benchmark at major depots across the country.

Source: Legit.ng