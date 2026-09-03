Bolt's Senior General Manager for West Africa broke his silence after Uber announced it would stop operations in Nigeria and Uganda from September 2, 2026

Uber said the decision to leave Nigeria was not connected to the recent airport e-hailing controversy involving Bolt and other ride-hailing platforms

Bolt, LagRide and inDrive remain the major ride-hailing options available to Nigerians following Uber's departure

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ride-hailing company Bolt has publicly declared its intention to stay in Nigeria after rival Uber announced it was pulling out of the country after 12 years, effective September 2, 2026.

Teddy Appa-Dankyi, Senior General Manager of Bolt West Africa, said in a statement that Nigeria continues to hold significant importance for the company.

Bolt says it will continue investing in Nigeria despite rising challenges facing the country’s transport sector. Photo: Bolt

Source: Getty Images

He said:

"Nigeria remains an important market for Bolt, and we remain firmly committed to the country."

Appa-Dankyi acknowledged that Uber's exit could rattle confidence in the sector but said Bolt would not be swayed from its long-term plans. He said the company had built a solid base of drivers and riders in Nigeria and would keep expanding its services, Punch reports.

He added:

"We will continue working closely with our drivers, riders, regulators and other partners to contribute to a reliable, accessible and sustainable mobility ecosystem in Nigeria."

Why Uber Left Nigeria

Uber confirmed on Wednesday that it was ending services in Nigeria and Uganda after reviewing how it allocates investments across the African continent.

The company said the move was limited to those two countries and would not disrupt its operations elsewhere in Africa.

Uber said it was directing resources towards markets where it could generate more value for drivers and deliver stronger earning opportunities.

The company also clarified that the decision had nothing to do with the recent dispute over e-hailing access at Nigerian airports.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria had previously denied claims that Uber, Bolt and other app-based transport operators had been barred from airports. FAAN later confirmed Bolt had been cleared to resume operations at its airports after a brief disruption.

Nigeria’s ride-hailing market faces a major shift as Uber exits and Bolt commits to expanding its operations. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

What Uber's Exit Means for Riders and Drivers

With Uber gone, Nigerians now have three main ride-hailing platforms to choose from: Bolt, LagRide and inDrive, PM news report.

The reduced competition may limit the ability of both passengers and drivers to compare fares and availability across multiple apps.

Drivers who built their income primarily on Uber will need to move to other platforms or rethink their involvement in the industry altogether.

For Bolt, the development opens a window to absorb a portion of Uber's former user base and consolidate its position in one of Africa's largest consumer markets.

The company, however, still faces the same pressures that have squeezed the entire sector, including rising fuel costs and growing operational expenses in Nigeria's difficult economic climate.

Uber also apologised to affected users, recognising that the sudden exit would disrupt familiar routines.

"We know this may cause disruption to your routine, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience," the message read.

Passengers pay more as airport cab fares hit new high

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that travellers departing and arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos are facing transport costs up to five times higher than normal, following a decision by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to suspend e-hailing platforms, including Uber and Bolt, from the airport precinct

A passenger identified as Chude on X described paying N30,000 for a taxi from the airport to the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, a journey he said would cost N6,000 on InDrive.

Source: Legit.ng