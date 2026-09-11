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'Not a Religious War': FG Makes Strong Statement on Insecurity in Nigeria Amid US' Intervention
Nigeria

'Not a Religious War': FG Makes Strong Statement on Insecurity in Nigeria Amid US' Intervention

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Minister of Information Mohammed Idris urged Nigerians to reject attempts to frame the country's security crisis as a religious conflict
  • Idris spoke after the US military delivered equipment to the Nigerian Air Force under a foreign military sales agreement to boost counter-terrorism efforts
  • The minister's statement comes against the backdrop of claims in 2025 by US President Donald Trump that Christians were being persecuted in Nigeria

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, has called on citizens to push back against any narrative that frames the country's ongoing security crisis as a conflict rooted in religion.

Legit.ng reports that Idris made his position clear in a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday night, September 10, 2026.

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris urges Nigerians to reject narratives portraying the country’s security crisis as a religious conflict.
Minister of Information Mohammed Idris says Nigeria’s security crisis should not be portrayed as a religious war. Photo credit: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Federal government rejects religious war narrative

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He wrote:

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"We must continue to resist those who seek to portray Nigeria's security challenge as a religious war. It is not a religious war. The terrorists and criminal groups who carry out attacks against Nigerians do so targeting all faiths, and we must continue to stand united against them."

The minister also highlighted recent security gains, citing the elimination of hundreds of terrorists and bandits, as well as the rescue of abducted citizens across different parts of the country, as evidence of the federal government's resolve.

"The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not relent in its efforts to protect Nigerians of all faiths, by strengthening security coordination, improving intelligence gathering, and prioritising the welfare and morale of our Armed Forces and other security agencies," he added.
"We will not be divided, and we will never be defeated."

Nigeria gets US military equipment

The minister's remarks carry particular weight given the international attention Nigeria's security situation has attracted.

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In 2025, United States President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria, citing what he described as the persecution of Christians in the country. Nigerian officials and security experts rejected those claims, noting that armed groups such as Boko Haram and al-Qaeda-linked organisations have consistently targeted Nigerians across religious lines.

Nigeria gets more US military equipment
US supports Nigeria with new military equipment under arms deal. Photo credit: @NigAffairs
Source: Twitter

The statement also came hours after the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced that American military equipment had been delivered to the Nigerian Air Force.

AFRICOM disclosed in a post on X on Thursday, September 10, that the equipment arrived over the preceding weekend aboard a US Air Force C-17 aircraft, under a foreign military sales agreement between Washington and Abuja. The delivery, AFRICOM said, was intended to deepen the partnership between the two nations and strengthen Nigeria's ability to combat terrorism in the region.

Idris framed the government's approach as one built on unity across ethnic and religious communities, arguing that a divided population would only benefit those carrying out attacks.

Read Idris' full statement on Nigeria's security crisis below via the X post:

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria

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Terrorists kidnap, kill 106 health workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed groups, criminal kidnappers, and terrorists abducted 91 health workers and killed 15 others across 101 separate attacks on Nigerian healthcare facilities between 2023 and 2025, according to a new international report.

The figures come from the 'Care in the Crosshairs: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2025' report, published by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. The data was compiled using Insecurity Insight’s global monitoring system and covers incidents recorded over the three-year period.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
USAFederal Government Of NigeriaNigerian Air ForceDonald Trump
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