Nigerians were surprised and miffed when reports emerged that WhatsApp users will start paying N14 per message starting October 1

However, further findings have revealed that the new charges apply only to businesses carrying out large-volume messaging via the WhatsApp Platform, which was previously free

Conventional WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business remain free for ordinary Nigerians and small business users nationwide

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The widely circulated ₦14 figure has sparked concern among Nigerian WhatsApp users, but it does not mean ordinary Nigerians will start paying every time they send a message.

Instead, Meta is changing how it charges businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform, the infrastructure that allows companies to connect WhatsApp with customer-service systems, CRMs, automation tools and other software.

WhatsApp will begin charging businesses per message from October 1. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

From October 1, 2026, Meta will begin charging for certain service messages that were previously free, as well as qualifying utility messages sent within the 24-hour customer-service window.

The 24-hour window is not being scrapped. Rather, some messages sent through the platform will become chargeable.

Who will actually be affected?

The distinction between the regular WhatsApp Business app and the WhatsApp Business Platform is crucial.

The WhatsApp Business app is primarily designed for smaller businesses that manage customer conversations themselves. The Business Platform, meanwhile, provides programmatic access for companies handling communication at scale.

So, a small business owner chatting manually with customers on the WhatsApp Business app should not assume that every “How much is delivery?” or “Is this item available?” message will suddenly attract a ₦14 charge.

The bigger impact will be felt by businesses using automation and integrations to send large volumes of messages.

That includes banks, fintechs, telecom companies, airlines, logistics firms, retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Why the ₦14 figure can be misleading

The reported Nigerian rate of about ₦14 per qualifying message is an approximate naira conversion of a reported $0.0101 charge.

It is therefore not necessarily a fixed ₦14 tariff. The naira equivalent can change as the exchange rate moves.

Marketing messages are considerably more expensive, with reports putting the indicative Nigerian rate at about $0.062, or roughly ₦84 at an exchange rate of around ₦1,340 to the dollar.

Businesses may also pay additional fees if they use Solution Providers or other third-party platforms.

The real issue, therefore, is not the cost of one message. It is volume.

Millions of naira at scale

Consider a hypothetical fintech sending 500,000 chargeable messages in a month.

At $0.0101 per message, Meta's portion would be about $5,050, equivalent to roughly ₦6.8 million at ₦1,340 to the dollar.

At one million messages, the cost would rise to approximately $10,100, or about ₦13.5 million.

These figures are illustrations rather than forecasts and exclude possible third-party charges, but they show how a seemingly small per-message fee can become a substantial operating cost.

Marketing messages could be even more expensive. At an indicative $0.062 per message, 100,000 marketing messages would cost about $6,200, or roughly ₦8.3 million at the same exchange rate.

For Nigerian businesses earning predominantly in naira, exchange-rate movements could add another layer of uncertainty.

Businesses may rethink how they communicate

The new pricing could force companies to examine how efficiently they communicate with customers.

A business sending six automated messages when two would achieve the same purpose could now face a direct financial penalty for unnecessary communication.

Companies may respond by combining notifications, moving detailed information to their websites or mobile apps, or reserving WhatsApp for important alerts and customer-service interactions.

This could improve the customer experience if businesses eliminate repetitive messages. But it could also create frustration if useful notifications are cut simply to reduce costs.

WhatsApp dependency becomes a business risk

The bigger lesson goes beyond the new fee.

Many Nigerian businesses have built important parts of their customer-service operations around platforms they do not control. They use social networks to reach customers, cloud services to run operations and messaging platforms to communicate.

When those platforms change their commercial terms, businesses have little choice but to adapt.

That does not mean companies should abandon WhatsApp. For many, its enormous customer reach makes it too valuable to ignore.

But businesses can reduce their exposure by maintaining alternative channels, including websites, mobile apps, email databases, push notifications and other customer-service platforms, according to a report by Daily Sun.

What businesses should do before October?

Companies already using the WhatsApp Business Platform should begin with an audit rather than panic.

They should establish how many messages they send, which categories they fall into, how many are automated, how many are delivered within customer-service windows and what additional fees their providers charge.

Businesses should also model costs at current and higher volumes and identify communications that can be consolidated or moved to other channels.

Meta has reportedly required affected Solution Providers and directly integrated businesses to have valid payment arrangements in place by September 30, 2026, ahead of the October 1 billing change. Businesses should confirm the requirement directly through their Meta Business account or provider.

Nigerians in shock as WhatsApp announces per-message billing starting October 2026 Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Ultimately, the story is bigger than ₦14.

The Guardian reported that the important numbers are the volume of messages, the messages a business genuinely needs to send and how heavily its customer relationships depend on infrastructure controlled by another company.

WhatsApp is becoming an increasingly important, but increasingly metered, layer of business infrastructure. For Nigerian companies, the smartest response may not be abandoning the platform, but understanding its true cost and ensuring that WhatsApp is an important channel, not the entire customer relationship.

WhatsApp Payments may expand to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp's development of a dedicated Payments section for its iOS app indicates a potential future expansion that could allow users to send money and manage payments directly within the platform.

With the appointment of Kunal Shah at the helm, there's a sense of anticipation as to whether this will lead to WhatsApp transforming the way users communicate, shop, and transfer money in Nigeria and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng