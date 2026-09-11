Federal Government unveils ₦180 billion annual plan giving five million Nigerian students 100MB daily for approved educational platforms

Zero-rated access launches October 1, targeting public secondary and tertiary students through participating mobile network operators

Authorities prepare internet safeguards for under-16s as Nigeria balances expanded digital learning with online child protection

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has announced a major digital education intervention that could lower the cost of online learning for millions of Nigerian students.

The initiative will provide free access to approved educational platforms, while authorities are preparing measures to regulate internet access for children below 16.

FG announces free internet data for Nigerian students amid tight scrutiny for under-16s. Credit: James Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Five million students to receive free educational data

The Federal Government has announced a ₦180 billion annual zero-rated data initiative designed to provide five million Nigerian students with free access to approved digital learning platforms.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed the plan on Thursday, September 10, 2026, during the launch of the Initiative for Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content in Nigeria.

The programme, developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and telecommunications operators, is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2026.

Under the initiative, eligible learners will receive 100 megabytes of sponsored data daily for educational content.

The government said the intervention would help remove the financial barrier that prevents many students from accessing online learning materials.

How the free data plan will work

The scheme is designed to allow students to visit approved educational websites and digital learning platforms without paying for the data used on those services. It is not a blanket removal of charges for all internet browsing.

The NCC's framework includes learning management systems, digital libraries, educational repositories, teacher-training platforms and technical and vocational education resources.

The commission and the Ministry of Education will determine which platforms qualify for zero-rated access.

The programme initially targets students in public secondary and tertiary institutions, with plans to expand to other categories of learners. The 100MB daily allowance will be provided through participating mobile network operators.

For students who struggle to afford regular data for assignments, research and online classes, the intervention could make digital learning more accessible. However, the benefit will depend on eligibility requirements, the final list of approved platforms and the quality of implementation.

FG prepares internet restrictions for under-16s

Alongside the free educational data announcement, the government disclosed plans to regulate internet access for children below the age of 16.

The Guardian reported that Alausa said the measures would be introduced to strengthen online child protection and address threats facing young internet users. The minister said further details of the proposed regulations would be announced as the government develops the framework.

The proposed safeguards come as Nigeria expands its use of digital platforms for education.

The government is also advancing the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure, the Digital Nigeria Education Management Information System and the Learner Identification Number, which is intended to support the tracking of learners from primary to tertiary education.

FG to restrict internet for those under 16 amid free data rollout for Nigerian students Credit:Liba Taylor

Source: Getty Images

What the new policy means for Nigerian families

The two announcements highlight the government's attempt to balance digital access with online safety.

Free access to educational resources could help students who cannot afford regular internet charges, while the proposed child-protection measures are expected to address concerns about young people's exposure to harmful online content and cyber threats, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The government has yet to publish the complete rules for the under-16 internet regulation, including how access will be verified and which online services will be covered. The success of the free data programme will likewise depend on clear eligibility criteria, reliable network access and the availability of approved educational content.

The announcement marks a significant step in Nigeria's digital education agenda, but the practical impact will become clearer when the free data initiative begins on October 1.

FG releases application link for Student Venture Capital

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has invited student entrepreneurs across Nigeria to apply for its second cohort of the Student Venture Capital Grant, also known as the Next Moonshot Initiative, which will award up to N50 million each to 50 selected ventures.

Adebayo Onigbanjo, National Coordinator of the Special Programme Operations and Implementation Unit at the Federal Ministry of Education, announced this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, September 4.

Source: Legit.ng