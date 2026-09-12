The UK government has published details of three visa categories available to foreigners who wish to study in the country for longer than six months

Each visa category covers a different type of student, from young children enrolled in independent schools to adults pursuing full degree programmes

The UK government specified the duration and eligibility conditions attached to each of the three study visa options

The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced three distinct visa categories that foreign nationals can apply for if they intend to study in the United Kingdom for a period exceeding six months.

The information details the specific conditions attached to each route, including who qualifies, what type of course is covered, and how long the visa permits a student to remain in the country.

UK mentions how to study with a student visa for over 6 months. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3 UK study visa categories

According to the federal government, a foreigner who want to study for more than 6 months would have to apply for either a:

1. Short-Term Study Visa, which is designed specifically for those enrolling in English language courses. This route covers programmes lasting up to 11 months, making it suitable for students who want an extended language learning experience without committing to a full academic programme.

2. Student Visa, which applies to courses run by licensed student sponsors. This is the primary route for those pursuing higher education or other formal qualifications at accredited UK institutions. Universities, colleges, and other licensed bodies fall under this category.

3. Child Student Visa, which covers young learners between the ages of 4 and 17 who wish to attend an independent school in the UK. This route is specifically tailored for families seeking a British private school education for their children.

UK: What applicants need to know

Each visa category carries its own eligibility requirements, and applicants must ensure their chosen institution or course aligns with the specific route they are applying under. For the Student Visa in particular, the sponsoring institution must hold a valid licence from the UK Home Office to enrol international students.

The publication of these categories is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other Africans navigating the UK's immigration system, especially amid growing interest in studying abroad. Knowing which visa route applies to a given situation can save applicants significant time and prevent costly errors during the application process.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the UK government published details on the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), outlining who needs one and what it permits.

UK announces working hours for student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published the number of hours foreigners on student visas can work weekly in 2026. The rules differ based on the level and type of course, with degree-level students allowed up to 20 hours during term-time.

Students on below-degree courses face a 10-hour weekly limit, while part-time students and some others are banned from paid work entirely. With visa holders facing strict conditions, understanding the rules could help students avoid breaking UK immigration laws.

Source: Legit.ng