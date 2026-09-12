UK Student Visa: 3 Visa Categories Foreigners Can Use to Stay For More Than 6 Months
- The UK government has published details of three visa categories available to foreigners who wish to study in the country for longer than six months
- Each visa category covers a different type of student, from young children enrolled in independent schools to adults pursuing full degree programmes
- The UK government specified the duration and eligibility conditions attached to each of the three study visa options
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced three distinct visa categories that foreign nationals can apply for if they intend to study in the United Kingdom for a period exceeding six months.
The information details the specific conditions attached to each route, including who qualifies, what type of course is covered, and how long the visa permits a student to remain in the country.
3 UK study visa categories
According to the federal government, a foreigner who want to study for more than 6 months would have to apply for either a:
1. Short-Term Study Visa, which is designed specifically for those enrolling in English language courses. This route covers programmes lasting up to 11 months, making it suitable for students who want an extended language learning experience without committing to a full academic programme.
2. Student Visa, which applies to courses run by licensed student sponsors. This is the primary route for those pursuing higher education or other formal qualifications at accredited UK institutions. Universities, colleges, and other licensed bodies fall under this category.
3. Child Student Visa, which covers young learners between the ages of 4 and 17 who wish to attend an independent school in the UK. This route is specifically tailored for families seeking a British private school education for their children.
UK: What applicants need to know
Each visa category carries its own eligibility requirements, and applicants must ensure their chosen institution or course aligns with the specific route they are applying under. For the Student Visa in particular, the sponsoring institution must hold a valid licence from the UK Home Office to enrol international students.
The publication of these categories is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other Africans navigating the UK's immigration system, especially amid growing interest in studying abroad. Knowing which visa route applies to a given situation can save applicants significant time and prevent costly errors during the application process.
In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the UK government published details on the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), outlining who needs one and what it permits.
UK announces working hours for student visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published the number of hours foreigners on student visas can work weekly in 2026. The rules differ based on the level and type of course, with degree-level students allowed up to 20 hours during term-time.
Students on below-degree courses face a 10-hour weekly limit, while part-time students and some others are banned from paid work entirely. With visa holders facing strict conditions, understanding the rules could help students avoid breaking UK immigration laws.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng