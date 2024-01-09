Yahaya Mohammed, the country manager for Bolt Nigeria, has been honoured with the 2024 Legit Business Names Awards

This esteemed award serves as a motivational platform to commend entrepreneurs' notable successes throughout the year

Mohammed, however, leaves a piece of advice for the government and for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make an impact on the economy

Yahaya Mohammed, the esteemed country manager of Bolt Nigeria, has received the Legit Business Names Awards for his outstanding contributions to the transportation industry.

Recognized for his exemplary leadership and innovative strategies, Mohammed has played a pivotal role in advancing Bolt's presence in Nigeria.

Under Mohammed's guidance, Bolt Nigeria has thrived, providing affordable transportation solutions to diverse users.

His dedication to improving the efficiency and accessibility of transportation services has not only benefited the company but has also positively impacted the lives of countless users.

Mohammed at the wheels of Bolt

Yahaya Mohammed possesses a wealth of expertise as a specialist in strategy and operations.

He boasts of substantial experience in management consulting and offering technical advisory services to esteemed clients across diverse sectors.

His educational background consists of a Bachelor's degree in International Relations and Politics and a Master's degree in Globalization and Development, both from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, he is fluent in five languages, including English and French and has executed projects across Anglophone and Francophone countries in West Africa and Europe.

Bolt's bold moves in 2023

In the face of a particularly demanding year in 2023, marked by widespread global inflation and economic downturn impacting numerous businesses, Bolt has demonstrated resilience.

One of its highlights for the year was the accelerator program, Bolt Den, where it shortlisted 20 of its drivers to participate in a 2-week BootCamp to pitch creative business ideas to get seed funding.

Mohammed said:

"We had several achievements in 2023 but the top of my list will be empowering our driver-partner via the Bolt Accelerator program, where 10 entrepreneurs were provided seed funding and also product expansion of providing delivery services to our customers commonly known as Bolt Send."

Bolt also launched some new features to ensure the safety of its drivers and riders, such as Audio Trip Recording and Driver Selfie Verification.

Bolt to spearhead more innovations in 2024

Mohammed admitted the pivotal role that drivers play at the core of the business, emphasizing the necessity of prioritizing their well-being and enhancing the overall quality of our services.

He said:

"For us at Bolt, we strive to be better than we are and with the continuous growth of our driver and rider community, we can expect to see more innovations and advancements in areas such as safety and product expansion. This includes the prospective launch of the much anticipated Rider Verification feature, Trip Safety Monitoring feature and the Driver Alert feature."

Mohammed's advice for retaining talents in Nigeria

The prevailing "Japa" syndrome compels numerous young and gifted Nigerians to seek opportunities in what they perceive as the so-called greener pastures of Europe and America.

Mohammed insists on critically examining the factors prompting the departure of skilled individuals, including economic challenges and lack of job opportunities.

He suggests promptly addressing these issues would create a favourable environment that would allow talents to thrive and businesses to grow.

He said:

"Policies and initiatives will need to be developed and executed in a manner that creates an enabling environment for the growth of businesses and create job opportunities for talented individuals."

Also, good infrastructure is necessary to attract and retain talent. This includes reliable electricity, good roads, and access to high-speed internet.

Mohammed's words of advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

Facing a staggering unemployment rate, many Nigerian youths are increasingly contemplating the prospect of entrepreneurship.

Nevertheless, apprehensions persist regarding the effective strategies for achieving success in this endeavour.

Mohammed advises:

"Make sure you have a clear understanding of what you want to achieve and why. Your passion for your idea will be what drives you through difficulties and helps you stay motivated."

As the man at the helm of affairs at Bolt Nigeria, Mohammed's success is a personal triumph and a reflection of Bolt's commitment to excellence in the transportation industry.

This recognition is a testament to his leadership prowess and the positive impact he continues to make in Nigeria's mobility realm.

