The Nest's Peter Ogedengbe has been selected as a recipient of the 2024 Legit Business Names Award

Ogedengbe and his team have created a community where innovation, technology, startups, and the people driving them intersect

The award acknowledges the positive impact of The Nest in harnessing and providing a home for young tech talent

In an exclusive comment to Legit.ng, Ogedengbe highlights some of the measures to take in retaining top talents in Nigeria

Peter Ogedengbe, the co-founder of The Nest Innovation Tech Park, has been honoured with a 2024 Legit Business Names Award for his outstanding achievements in the tech industry.

Ogedengbe's unwavering commitment to innovation has played a pivotal role in establishing The Nest as a hub for technological advancements and startup incubation.

The award highlights Ogedengbe's exceptional contributions to fostering a dynamic ecosystem for emerging businesses and technology-driven initiatives.

The Nest remains committed to cultivating a conducive environment for growth and development within the tech community. Photo credit - The Nest

Source: UGC

Under his supervision, The Nest has become a catalyst for entrepreneurial success, providing a conducive environment for collaboration, learning, and growth.

Ogedengbe's strategic vision has propelled The Nest to new heights and positively impacted the broader business community.

The Nest flourished in 2023

In reflecting on 2023, Ogedengbe expressed that it was a noteworthy period for The Nest Innovation Tech Park.

During this time, the organisation achieved success in executing remarkable and impactful projects and events that significantly contributed to the enhancement and support of the Tech and Innovation ecosystem.

He said:

We’re proud to have helped over 2000 businesses and startups flourish through our programs. Additionally, we've directly impacted over 900 youths with essential digital and technical skills, and empowered 3,112 corpers and students with knowledge in business, entrepreneurship, and tech skills.

Ogedengbe reiterates that The Nest remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering innovation and nurturing the upcoming generation of tech leaders.

Each project and event undertaken by the organisation serves as a stepping stone in the ongoing efforts to build a dynamic and vibrant ecosystem for technological advancements.

Ogedengbe shares optimism for 2024

Ogedengbe says that in 2024, The Nest remains committed to cultivating a conducive environment for growth and development within the tech community.

Furthermore, it is actively exploring avenues for expansion, aiming to broaden its impact and introduce specific initiatives tailored to address evolving needs.

He said:

"As we step into 2024, our ambition is to expand our impact and reach new milestones. We are enthusiastic about scaling our programs to touch the lives of even more entrepreneurs, startups, and young minds. Plans are underway to introduce targeted initiatives that address the evolving needs of the tech and business landscape."

Retaining talents "The Nest Hub" way

For Ogedengbe, while the conversation on retaining talents in Nigeria is a collective responsibility, fostering a supportive ecosystem, providing mentorship, and creating opportunities for collaboration locally and globally are key.

He said:

"By reinforcing the sense of community and actively involving our talents in projects that align with their passions, we aim to make Nigeria a place where creativity and innovation thrives."

Ogedengbe urges aspiring entrepreneurs to "nurture passion, embrace learning"

Becoming a tech entrepreneur in Nigeria comes with its unique set of challenges, but that is not to underscore the benefits that lie ahead.

Ogedengbe advices thus:

"Never underestimate the power of your passion. Let it guide you, fuel your perseverance, and inspire your creativity.

"Embrace continuous learning, surround yourself with a network of mentors and like-minded individuals, and don't be afraid to take calculated risks. Remember, every challenge is an opportunity in disguise."

FG launches startup support and engagement portal

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government introduced a portal for startup support and engagement registration.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, made the announcement via a tweet on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

This initiative follows the enactment of the Startup Act into law by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, a year earlier.

The portal plays a pivotal role in implementing the Nigeria Startup Act by facilitating the identification and aggregation of startups across the country.

Source: Legit.ng