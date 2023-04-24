How Bolt is Prioritising Riders’ and Drivers’ Safety on its Platform

Many Nigerians use ride-hailing services because of the comfort and ease to commute from one location to another, while for another group it is the earning potential as a driver. The recurring concern that ride-hailing users raise is safety issues which most times is a representation of society. This is why it remains critical for ride-hailing platforms to focus on making their services safe for users.

This can be said for Bolt which continues to iterate its safety tools to protect users on its platform. Bolt's commitment to safety begins with the company's driver screening process. Before a driver can start driving for Bolt, they must pass a comprehensive background check. This check includes criminal history, driving record, and vehicle registration. Bolt also requires drivers to have their vehicle inspected regularly to ensure that it is in good condition and safe to operate.

Once a driver has been approved to drive on Bolt, they have access to training and support to help them navigate any challenges. Bolt provides drivers with training on safe driving practices and how to handle difficult situations. Drivers also have access to support from Bolt's Customer Service and High Priority teams if they encounter any issues while on the road.

Some of the most important safety features are the SOS emergency and trip-sharing feature, which allow riders and drivers to quickly and discreetly call for help in case of an emergency. With just a few taps on their phone, they can alert Bolt's team and emergency services. The trip-sharing feature adds an extra layer of safety for users allowing them to share a link with their real-time journey information. The link can be shared by Email, SMS, or via instant messaging apps and enables any third party with access to the link to track and follow the ride status and location in real time.

In addition to the SOS emergency feature, Bolt has implemented a rating system that allows riders to rate their driver after each ride. This driver-rider scoring feature helps ensure that only the best drivers are allowed to continue driving on the platform. Drivers who consistently receive low ratings are flagged for review by Bolt's safety team and may be removed from the platform if necessary.

Bolt also provides customer support to riders and drivers around the clock. If a rider or driver has an issue or concern, they can contact Bolt's Customer Support team through the app or via email. Bolt's customer support team is trained to handle a wide range of issues, from lost items to safety concerns.

Finally, Bolt has a High Priority team dedicated to handling safety issues. This team works closely with Bolt's customer support team to investigate reports of unsafe behaviour and take appropriate action. The High Priority team also works to identify potential safety issues before they become problems, allowing Bolt to take proactive steps to ensure the safety of riders and drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The company's dedication to screening drivers, providing training and support, implementing safety features in the app, and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for unsafe behaviour all work together to ensure that riders and drivers feel safe and secure when using the platform. By prioritizing safety, Bolt has become a trusted name in the ride-hailing industry, and a leader in providing safe and reliable transportation to millions of Nigerians.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng