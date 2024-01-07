The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has revealed that it is currently in advanced discussions with four offshore refineries regarding the provision of 300,000 metric tons of Petrol, Diesel, Jet A1, and cooking gas to the Nigerian market by the first quarter of 2024.

This announcement comes in response to opposing views in certain circles suggesting that the retail pump price of petrol should be capped at N1,200 per litre.

Marketers engage offshore refineries for supply of Petrol, Diesel, Jet A1 and cooking gas

Mr. Billy Harry, the National President of PETROAN, shared these details in a recent telephone interview with Daily Sun.

He mentioned that the refineries situated in Kazakhstan and Houston express a strong interest in establishing a partnership with the association, aiming for mutually beneficial terms for both parties.

Marketers exploring alternative funding

The PETROAN President expressed the association's intention to explore an alternative funding model to alleviate the burden on the already strained Nigerian forex market.

He highlighted that the recent rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery could provide some relief to Nigerians.

He, however, stated that the ultimate objective would have been to rehabilitate the Warri and Kaduna refineries to establish stability in the distribution value chain.

He underscored the challenging economic landscape, noting that fuel retailers barely manage to stay afloat, particularly those with daily sales below 5,000 to 10,000 litres.

He lamented the escalating generator diesel costs and other overhead expenses, significantly eroding profit margins.

