Nigerian banks reportedly pay confirmed entry-level employees monthly salaries ranging from about ₦312,000 to over ₦500,000, depending on the bank and job role

Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic IBTC Bank rank among the highest-paying banks, with estimated monthly salaries of ₦514,000 and ₦511,000, respectively

However, the figures are estimates based on published reports and may vary depending on the employee's position, benefits and the bank's current salary structure

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian banks remain attractive employers for fresh graduates seeking well-paying jobs, career development and opportunities to build experience in the financial services industry.

However, salaries vary across institutions, job roles and employment grades. While some banks offer confirmed entry-level employees monthly pay above ₦500,000, others reportedly pay between ₦300,000 and ₦400,000.

Bank Jobs: How Much UBA, GTBank, Stanbic IBTC and 7 Others Pay New Graduate Employees Monthly

Source: UGC

A previous Legit.ng story had earlier provided estimates of monthly salaries paid by several Nigerian banks to confirmed entry-level employees in 2025.

Based on updated research and published figures, here are 10 Nigerian banks and how much their entry-level employees reportedly earn monthly.

No. Bank Estimated monthly salary 1 Standard Chartered Bank ₦514,000 2 Stanbic IBTC Bank ₦511,000 3 GTBank (GTCO) ₦325,000–₦433,000 4 Providus Bank ₦433,000 5 Union Bank ₦350,000–₦450,000 6 First Bank ₦312,000–₦420,000 7 United Bank for Africa (UBA) ₦376,000–₦450,000 8 Fidelity Bank ₦360,000 9 Wema Bank Around ₦388,000 10 Sterling Bank Around ₦327,000

1. Standard Chartered Bank — ₦514,000

Standard Chartered Bank topped Legit.ng's November 2025 list of banks paying the highest estimated monthly salaries to entry-level employees, with reported take-home pay of about ₦514,000.

The international bank offers graduates an opportunity to work in financial services, corporate banking and other areas of the industry.

2. Stanbic IBTC Bank — ₦511,000

Stanbic IBTC Bank ranked closely behind Standard Chartered, with entry-level employees reportedly earning around ₦511,000 monthly.

The bank is part of South Africa's Standard Bank Group and operates across several financial services segments, including banking, investment and wealth management.

3. GTBank — ₦325,000 to ₦433,000

Guaranty Trust Bank, part of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, reportedly pays entry-level employees between ₦325,000 and ₦433,000 monthly, depending on the role.

According to Legit.ng's salary report, technology-related positions attract higher pay than some non-technical roles. The report also noted additional quarterly bonuses.

4. Providus Bank — ₦433,000

Providus Bank reportedly pays confirmed entry-level employees around ₦433,000 monthly.

The lender is another option for graduates interested in commercial banking and financial services. However, actual earnings may vary depending on the position and the bank's current remuneration structure.

5. Union Bank — ₦350,000 to ₦450,000

Union Bank's estimated monthly salary for new employees ranges from ₦350,000 to ₦450,000, according to the November 2025 report.

The bank has a long history in Nigeria's banking industry and offers opportunities across retail banking, business banking and other functions.

6. First Bank — ₦312,000 to ₦420,000

First Bank reportedly pays entry-level employees between ₦312,000 and ₦420,000 monthly.

The published estimates indicate that technology-related positions may attract higher pay than non-technical roles. Graduates should therefore consider the specific position when comparing offers.

7. UBA — ₦376,000 to ₦450,000

United Bank for Africa reportedly pays confirmed entry-level employees monthly take-home salaries ranging from ₦376,000 to ₦450,000.

UBA operates across African markets and selected international locations. Its graduate opportunities span several areas, including retail banking, corporate banking and technology.

8. Fidelity Bank — ₦360,000

Fidelity Bank's estimated monthly net salary for confirmed entry-level employees was reported at around ₦360,000.

The bank offers services to individual and business customers and has continued to invest in digital banking and other financial services.

9. Wema Bank — Around ₦388,000

Wema Bank's entry-level salary was reported at approximately ₦388,000 monthly in the November 2025 comparison.

The lender operates ALAT, its digital banking platform, alongside its traditional banking services. However, the reported figure should not be interpreted as a guaranteed salary for every new employee.

10. Sterling Bank — Around ₦327,000

Sterling Bank's estimated monthly pay for new employees stood at around ₦327,000.

The bank provides personal and business banking services, alongside offerings in areas such as health, education, agriculture and renewable energy.

What graduates should know before accepting a bank job

These estimates provide a useful starting point for comparing potential employers, but candidates should establish whether a quoted salary is gross pay or take-home pay.

They should also ask about pension contributions, tax deductions, allowances, bonuses, health insurance and other benefits that may affect total compensation.

Bank Jobs: How Much UBA, GTBank, Stanbic IBTC and 7 Others Pay New Graduate Employees Monthly

Source: UGC

In addition, graduate trainees should confirm what they will earn after completing training and being confirmed as full-time employees. Training allowances and the salaries of assistant banking officers or banking officers are not necessarily the same as confirmed entry-level pay.

A January 2025 Legit.ng report on bank salary structures illustrates these differences by listing separate figures for executive trainees, assistant banking officers and banking officers.

Ultimately, graduates should use these figures as estimates rather than guaranteed offers. Banks may revise salaries, and actual pay depends on the role, employment grade and the terms of an individual's contract.

Greenwich Bank begins operations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Greenwich Bank commenced commercial banking operations in Nigeria with the opening of three branches in Lagos.

The new branches are located in Surulere, Ikoyi and Victoria Island and will serve individuals, SMEs and corporate customers.

The bank said it plans to expand its physical presence while strengthening its digital banking services.

Source: Legit.ng