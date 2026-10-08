The cost of refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder varies across Nigeria, with recent prices ranging from about ₦15,000 to over ₦20,000

Consumers in some parts of Lagos, Abuja and Rivers are paying among the highest prices, while some locations in Ogun and Lagos have cheaper rates

The price differences are largely influenced by several factors, making gas prices vary significantly from one location to another

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The cost of refilling a standard 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder varies significantly across Nigeria, with some households now paying more than ₦20,000 for a full refill.

Recent market checks show that cooking gas prices have climbed in several locations, with the amount paid by consumers depending on their state, neighbourhood, supply source and transportation costs.

Cooking Gas Price: How Much Nigerians Pay to Refill 12.5kg Cylinder in Abuja, Lagos, Other States

Source: UGC

In Lagos, for instance, some retailers were selling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for as much as ₦1,600 per kilogramme, meaning a 12.5kg cylinder costs about ₦20,000 to refill.

The latest figures come as Nigerian households continue to face pressure from higher energy and transportation costs.

How much is 12.5kg cooking gas in different states?

Recent market data provides a snapshot of what consumers are paying for LPG in different locations.

Location Approx. price per kg Cost of 12.5kg refill Lagos – some retail outlets ₦1,600 ₦20,000 Abuja/FCT – high-end locations ₦1,650 ₦20,625 Abuja/FCT – lower-end locations ₦1,250 ₦15,625 Iriebe, Rivers ₦1,600 ₦20,000 Ogun – Shagamu ₦1,200 ₦15,000 Biu, Borno ₦1,650 ₦20,625 Osun ₦1,500 ₦18,750 Lagos – Badagry ₦1,200 ₦15,000 Oyo ₦1,300 ₦16,250 Eleme, Rivers ₦1,600 ₦20,000

The figures illustrate how much consumers can save or spend depending on where they buy their gas.

For example, a household paying ₦1,200 per kilogramme would spend about ₦15,000 to fill a 12.5kg cylinder, while a consumer buying at ₦1,650 per kilogramme would need about ₦20,625.

Recent market data also showed that the national average retail price for a 12.5kg refill reached about ₦17,616.94 in September 2026, according to LPG market data.

Lagos, Abuja among locations with higher prices

Lagos remains one of the markets where consumers are experiencing significant price differences.

A recent check found LPG selling for about ₦1,600 per kilogramme at some Lagos retail outlets, taking the cost of a 12.5kg refill to roughly ₦20,000. Osun recorded around ₦1,500 per kilogramme, while Oyo was about ₦1,300.

The Federal Capital Territory has also recorded wide price differences.

Recent checks in Abuja showed cooking gas prices ranging from approximately ₦1,250 to ₦1,650 per kilogramme, depending on the location and retailer. At the upper end, that translates to about ₦20,625 for a 12.5kg cylinder.

The disparity means two households buying the same quantity of gas can pay thousands of naira more simply because they live in different locations.

Why cooking gas prices differ across Nigeria

The price paid by consumers is influenced by more than the amount charged at the depot.

According to recent market checks, LPG was selling at plants for around ₦1,350 per kilogramme in Lagos, ₦1,300 in Osun, ₦1,400 in Ogun and ₦1,200 in Oyo. Retail prices were higher in several of these locations after transportation, distribution and other operating costs were added.

Depot prices also vary. Recent data showed selected depot prices of around ₦990 per kilogramme at Dangote, ₦1,100 at Matrix, ₦1,125 at Navgas and ₦1,150 at A.Y.M Shafa and NIPCO.

Marketers have also linked recent price movements to supply conditions, international energy-market volatility and logistics costs. Vanguard reported that LPG rose to about ₦1,300 per kilogramme in Lagos in September, while some smaller gas plants charged between ₦1,350 and ₦1,400.

Cooking Gas Price: How Much Nigerians Pay to Refill 12.5kg Cylinder in Abuja, Lagos, Other States

Source: Getty Images

For Nigerian households, the implication is clear: consumers should not assume that the price paid in one state or neighbourhood will be the same elsewhere.

At current rates, a family using a 12.5kg cylinder may need between ₦15,000 and more than ₦20,000 for a full refill, depending on location.

As LPG prices continue to fluctuate, checking several nearby retailers before refilling could help households identify the cheapest available option.

Source: Legit.ng